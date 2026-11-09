Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi renewed debate challenge to Prime Minister Modi.

Gandhi previously accused Modi of foreign influence, dared debate.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday renewed his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to an open debate over allegations of being anti-national and controlled by foreign forces, saying his challenge still stands.

In a post on X, Gandhi addressed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and claimed their expressions showed that they did not believe the Prime Minister’s remarks.

“Your faces said it all: you didn’t buy the PM’s lies. He called us Naxals,” Gandhi said.

Reiterating his challenge, the Congress leader said Modi should debate him on who was “anti-national” and who was “controlled by foreign forces”.

“My challenge stands. Let him debate me on who is anti-national and who is controlled by foreign forces. Any time, any place,” Gandhi said.

He further claimed that Modi would not be able to face a jawan after the debate.

“My guarantee: after the debate, the PM won’t have the guts to stand in front of a single jawan again,” he added.

Dear @crpfindia, Your faces said it all: you didn't buy the PM's lies. He called us Naxals. My challenge stands. Let him debate me on who is anti-national and who is controlled by foreign forces. Any time, any place. My guarantee: after the debate, the PM won't have the guts to stand in front of a single jawan again. प्रिय @crpfindia के जवानों, आपके चेहरों ने सब बता दिया - आपको प्रधानमंत्री के झूठ पर भरोसा नहीं। उन्होंने हमें नक्सली कहा। मेरी चुनौती क़ायम है। वो मुझसे बहस करें - देशद्रोही कौन है और विदेशी ताक़तों के इशारे पर कौन चल रहा है। कोई भी समय, किसी भी जगह। मेरी गारंटी: उस बहस के बाद प्रधानमंत्री में एक भी जवान के सामने खड़े होने की हिम्मत नहीं होगी। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 9, 2026

Gandhi’s Fresh Challenge Follows Modi’s ‘Dimagi Naxals’ Remarks

Gandhi’s renewed challenge comes a day after Modi warned that the threat of Naxalism was not over, alleging that “Dimagi Naxals” had infiltrated several organisations and political parties and were inciting people against the Constitution and democracy.

Addressing security personnel during his Diwali celebrations in Bastar on Sunday, the Prime Minister said armed Naxalites had been eliminated from the forests but those he described as “Dimagi Naxals” continued to pose a challenge to the country.

“We must remember one thing. Naxalites have been eliminated, but the threat is not yet over. While armed Naxalites have been wiped out from the forests, ‘Dimagi Naxals’ have taken control of several organisations. Even today, they are inciting people against the country’s Constitution and democracy. These ‘Dimagi Naxals’ have also infiltrated several political parties and different organisations. We must identify them, defeat them and ensure the security of the nation,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also accused previous governments of restricting the freedom of security personnel engaged in anti-Naxal operations, saying his government had empowered them to take necessary decisions.

“Previous governments had also kept the hands of security personnel fighting on the ground tied. Naxalite attacks would take place, but security forces did not have the freedom to retaliate openly. We gave the security forces the freedom to take all necessary decisions. We also worked to stop the support that certain people within the government and the system had extended to Left-Wing Extremism,” he said.

Gandhi Had Earlier Challenged Modi To An Open Debate

The renewed challenge follows Gandhi’s earlier allegations that Modi became and remained Prime Minister with foreign assistance and that India’s financial system was controlled and supported by foreign forces.

He had also challenged Modi to an open debate over the allegations.

“I challenge you to an open debate about this. Any stage, any time. Come if you have the guts. You won’t dare, because you are terrified of what I know about you,” Gandhi had said.