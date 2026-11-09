Delhi AQI Crossed 3,000, AAP Claims Data Fraud; BJP Blames Punjab Stubble Burning

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AAP accused government of manipulating Delhi's air pollution data.

BJP alleged Punjab stubble burning conspired to pollute Delhi.

Delhi's air quality severely deteriorated post-Diwali, reaching 'severe' category.

Thousands of stubble burning incidents recorded across Punjab post-Diwali.

The political blame game over Delhi’s worsening air quality intensified on Monday, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accusing the BJP-led government of manipulating pollution data, while a BJP MP alleged that stubble burning in Punjab was part of a conspiracy to keep the national capital polluted.

AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that the government was understating the actual pollution levels by tampering with Air Quality Index (AQI) readings. He said residents were being misled about the severity of the situation, putting their health and safety at risk.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal, meanwhile, blamed the previous Congress and AAP governments for Delhi’s air pollution. He also accused the AAP government in Punjab of allowing stubble burning to intensify ahead of Diwali, allegedly to keep Delhi’s air polluted and direct criticism towards the BJP government.

AAP Questions Transparency Of Delhi’s AQI Readings

Bhardwaj alleged that monitoring stations had been shut down and 20 new AQI stations installed in remote, green areas of Delhi. He further claimed that water was being sprinkled directly over monitoring stations in polluted locations to bring down the readings.

"The government's data is based on fraud," Bhardwaj told ANI, questioning the credibility of the official figures. He also claimed that AQI levels had crossed 3,000 in several areas, though this figure was not independently established in the information provided.

The AAP leader warned that understating pollution levels could prevent people from recognising the actual health risks and taking necessary precautions. He said exposure to polluted air could lead to heart attacks, severe asthma attacks and breathing difficulties, while serious cases could result in life-threatening respiratory failure.

Bhardwaj argued that AQI figures were not merely administrative records but information that residents relied on to make decisions about stepping outdoors and protecting children and elderly family members. He demanded that the government disclose accurate pollution readings and ensure transparency in monitoring.

BJP MP Accuses AAP Of Conspiracy Over Stubble Burning

Khandelwal described the worsening pollution as a "well-thought-out conspiracy" by the AAP, alleging that stubble burning had intensified in Punjab ahead of Diwali to keep Delhi’s air quality poor.

He claimed that the AAP government in Punjab was responsible for the situation and alleged that the pollution was being used to target the BJP government in Delhi. Khandelwal said the current administration had already initiated measures to tackle pollution but would need time to address a problem that had persisted for years.

The BJP MP also blamed the previous Congress government led by Sheila Dikshit and the subsequent AAP government led by Arvind Kejriwal for failing to take adequate steps to control pollution during their respective tenures.

Delhi AQI Nears Severe Category After Diwali

The political exchanges came as Delhi’s air quality deteriorated sharply a day after Diwali celebrations. The AQI touched the 400 mark at several monitoring stations on Monday morning, while thick smog engulfed parts of the city and reduced visibility.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI near Ghazipur stood at 418, placing it in the 'severe' category. The reading near Akshardham was 337, classified as 'very poor'.

A report by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), covering the period up to November 8, recorded 4,459 incidents of stubble burning in Punjab.

Earlier, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra had also targeted Kejriwal, alleging that a campaign was being orchestrated to target the Hindu festival of Diwali under the pretext of pollution. The competing accusations have added a political dimension to the worsening air quality crisis, with both parties blaming each other for the situation.