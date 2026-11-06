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English NewsPhoto GalleryEntertainmentManish Malhotra's Diwali Bash 2026 | Aishwarya-Abhishek, Kareena-Saif And Other Stars Light Up The Celebration

Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash 2026 | Aishwarya-Abhishek, Kareena-Saif And Other Stars Light Up The Celebration

Aishwarya Rai - Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and several Bollywood stars attended Manish Malhotra's grand Diwali bash in Mumbai. Take a look at the pictures.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 06 Nov 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
Aishwarya Rai - Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and several Bollywood stars attended Manish Malhotra's grand Diwali bash in Mumbai. Take a look at the pictures.

Parineeti Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur were among the Bollywood celebrities who attended Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali bash in Mumbai. The actors made stylish appearances in their festive outfits.

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Host Manish Malhotra welcomed his Bollywood friends to the grand Diwali celebration. The renowned designer opted for an elegant black traditional outfit paired with a matching stole. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Host Manish Malhotra welcomed his Bollywood friends to the grand Diwali celebration. The renowned designer opted for an elegant black traditional outfit paired with a matching stole. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan made a stylish appearance together at the celebration. Aishwarya looked stunning in a bright red saree, while Abhishek complemented her in an all-black sherwani. The couple happily posed together for the paparazzi. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan made a stylish appearance together at the celebration. Aishwarya looked stunning in a bright red saree, while Abhishek complemented her in an all-black sherwani. The couple happily posed together for the paparazzi. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Disha Patani brought festive glamour to the celebration in a stunning white sequinned saree. She kept her hair open in loose curls and completed her look with elegant styling. (Image Source: ABP Lives)
Disha Patani brought festive glamour to the celebration in a stunning white sequinned saree. She kept her hair open in loose curls and completed her look with elegant styling. (Image Source: ABP Lives)
4/5
Aditya Roy Kapur arrived solo at the Diwali bash. The actor looked dapper in a dark velvet jacket layered over an emerald green kurta as he posed for the photographers. Image Source: AQBP Lives)
Aditya Roy Kapur arrived solo at the Diwali bash. The actor looked dapper in a dark velvet jacket layered over an emerald green kurta as he posed for the photographers. Image Source: AQBP Lives)
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Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan made a royal appearance together at the party. Kareena dazzled in a golden sequinned saree, while Saif looked elegant in a navy-blue kurta paired with white pyjamas and tinted sunglasses. Image Source: AQBP Lives)
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan made a royal appearance together at the party. Kareena dazzled in a golden sequinned saree, while Saif looked elegant in a navy-blue kurta paired with white pyjamas and tinted sunglasses. Image Source: AQBP Lives)
Published at : 06 Nov 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kareena Kapoor Abhishek Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Manish Malhotra Diwali Bash

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