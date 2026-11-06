Explorer
Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash 2026 | Aishwarya-Abhishek, Kareena-Saif And Other Stars Light Up The Celebration
Aishwarya Rai - Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and several Bollywood stars attended Manish Malhotra's grand Diwali bash in Mumbai. Take a look at the pictures.
Parineeti Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur were among the Bollywood celebrities who attended Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali bash in Mumbai. The actors made stylish appearances in their festive outfits.
1/5
2/5
3/5
4/5
5/5
Published at : 06 Nov 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
Entertainment
5 Photos
Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash 2026 | Aishwarya-Abhishek, Kareena-Saif And Other Stars Light Up The Celebration
Entertainment
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Disha Patani, Bharti Singh, Jannat Zubair And More Turn Heads In Mumbai
Entertainment
5 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Girish Kumar, Krsna Mangwani, Veer Pahariya, Iulia Vantur Light Up Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali Party
Entertainment
5 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Khushi Kapoor, Tejasswi Prakash And Others Turn Heads At Nailinit Diwali Party
Entertainment
5 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Sargun Mehta, Rhiti Tiwari And Others Make Stylish Appearances Across Mumbai
Entertainment
5 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Manoj Bajpayee, Ronit Roy, Gulshan Grover And Other Stars Bid Farewell To Sanjay Gupta
Entertainment
8 Photos
Karwa Chauth 2026 Celebrations: Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Basra, Sunita Kapoor And Others Serve Festive Looks
Entertainment
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Talwiinder, Divya Agarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia And More Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Entertainment
Prakash Raj Backs Nov 7 Protest Against SIR In Kochi; BJP Leader KVS Haridas Seeks Police Action
Entertainment
Nora Fatehi Arrives At Delhi Court To Testify In Rs 200 Cr Sukesh Chandrasekhar Extortion Case | VIDEO
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Raha's Special Connection With Ramayana, Says She Will Appear In Film
Entertainment
'Hostel Ki Ladkiyan...': Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Being Eve-Teased By Girls, Says He Realised What Women Face
Advertisement
Entertainment
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Disha Patani, Bharti Singh, Jannat Zubair And More Turn Heads In Mumbai
Entertainment
5 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Girish Kumar, Krsna Mangwani, Veer Pahariya, Iulia Vantur Light Up Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali Party
Nayanima Basu
Opinion