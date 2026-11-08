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English NewsPhoto GalleryEntertainmentCeleb Spotted | Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Neena Gupta And More Step Out For Diwali Celebrations In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Neena Gupta And More Step Out For Diwali Celebrations In Mumbai

Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Sophie Choudry and Farah Khan were spotted at different locations in Mumbai, while Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor attended a Diwali party.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 08 Nov 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Sophie Choudry and Farah Khan were spotted at different locations in Mumbai, while Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor attended a Diwali party.

Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Sophie Choudry, Farah Khan, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor spotted at different locations in Mumbai.

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Actresses Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were spotted together in Bandra, Mumbai. The sisters made an appearance during an outing in the city, catching attention as they were seen together. Their sighting added another celebrity moment to Mumbai's bustling streets.
Actresses Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were spotted together in Bandra, Mumbai. The sisters made an appearance during an outing in the city, catching attention as they were seen together. Their sighting added another celebrity moment to Mumbai's bustling streets.
2/5
Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor were spotted attending a Diwali party in Mumbai. The couple made an appearance at the festive gathering as celebrations continued across the city. Their sighting brought a touch of Bollywood family nostalgia to the festive occasion.
Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor were spotted attending a Diwali party in Mumbai. The couple made an appearance at the festive gathering as celebrations continued across the city. Their sighting brought a touch of Bollywood family nostalgia to the festive occasion.
3/5
Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan was spotted arriving at a Diwali party in Mumbai. Her arrival at the festive gathering added to the celebrity buzz surrounding the city's Diwali celebrations, with several Bollywood personalities stepping out to participate in the festivities.
Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan was spotted arriving at a Diwali party in Mumbai. Her arrival at the festive gathering added to the celebrity buzz surrounding the city's Diwali celebrations, with several Bollywood personalities stepping out to participate in the festivities.
4/5
Singer and actress Sophie Choudry was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai, looking effortlessly chic and stylish as she stepped out. The actress made a fashionable appearance during her outing, showcasing her signature style.
Singer and actress Sophie Choudry was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai, looking effortlessly chic and stylish as she stepped out. The actress made a fashionable appearance during her outing, showcasing her signature style.
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Veteran actress Neena Gupta was spotted in Juhu, Mumbai. Known for her distinctive personality and effortless grace, the actress made a charming appearance during her outing.
Veteran actress Neena Gupta was spotted in Juhu, Mumbai. Known for her distinctive personality and effortless grace, the actress made a charming appearance during her outing.
Published at : 08 Nov 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Farah Khan Sophie Choudry Kareena Kapoor Karisma Kapoor Neena Gupta

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