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Celeb Spotted | Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Neena Gupta And More Step Out For Diwali Celebrations In Mumbai
Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Sophie Choudry and Farah Khan were spotted at different locations in Mumbai, while Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor attended a Diwali party.
Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Sophie Choudry, Farah Khan, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor spotted at different locations in Mumbai.
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Published at : 08 Nov 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
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