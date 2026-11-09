Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted infidelity amid Chinese spy allegations.

Nvidia's board launched independent probe into intelligence operation claims.

Huang apologized to family, employees; committed to company and cooperation.

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has admitted to being unfaithful to his wife after allegations emerged that he had an affair with a woman suspected by US intelligence of working for a Chinese spy agency. Huang made the admission in an email to Nvidia employees on Sunday, as the company launched an independent investigation into the allegations.

The controversy came to light on November 7, when The New York Times reported that a woman identified as Alice Huang had developed a close relationship with the billionaire tech executive. The report alleged that she was working for a Chinese intelligence agency and had been tasked with gathering information from Huang on behalf of Beijing.

According to the report, Alice Huang is an executive at Asian technology firm Megaspeed International. US intelligence officials reportedly informed the Trump administration that they believed she had been recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to obtain information from the Nvidia chief.

Reacting to the development, US President Donald Trump called Huang an "honourable guy", adding that he has not spoken to the Nvidia CEO regarding the matter. Speaking to Fox News, Trump praised Huang's work, saying he has done an "amazing job for the country."

Jensen Huang Admits To Infidelity, Apologises To Family

Addressing Nvidia employees in an email on Sunday, Jensen Huang acknowledged the allegations concerning his affair and apologised to his wife and children. He also stressed his commitment to the company, pledging to regain the confidence of colleagues and stakeholders.

"I was unfaithful to my wife," Huang wrote. "My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry."

He acknowledged that his family had supported him throughout his life and said his actions had betrayed their trust and damaged the life they had built together.

"Throughout my life, my family has given me love and support. They deserve my honesty and loyalty. Instead, I let them down and damaged the life we built together," he wrote, adding that he accepted full responsibility for his actions and the hurt they had caused.

Huang also addressed Nvidia employees, board members, business partners and shareholders, acknowledging that he had fallen short of the responsibilities that came with leading the company.

"Leading Nvidia is the privilege of my life. My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility," he said.

Reaffirming his commitment to Nvidia, Huang added that he would work to earn back the confidence of his colleagues and stakeholders.

Nvidia Board Launches Independent Investigation

The controversy has also prompted Nvidia's board of directors to initiate an independent investigation into the allegations of a foreign intelligence operation targeting its chief executive.

In a statement released on Sunday, November 8, the board said a committee comprising independent directors would oversee the inquiry, with assistance from external independent legal counsel.

The board said the investigation was being launched in response to reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. It also underscored the importance of protecting US national and economic security, describing these concerns as paramount to Nvidia and its shareholders.

While the board said it had no reason to believe that US national security interests or Nvidia's confidential information had been compromised, it confirmed that the inquiry would examine all available information.

Huang has expressed full support for the investigation and committed to cooperating with the review, the board said.