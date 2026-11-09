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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan Gets A Warm Hug From Two Kids; They Will Reportedly Play His Sons In 'Maatrubhumi': WATCH

Salman Khan Gets A Warm Hug From Two Kids; They Will Reportedly Play His Sons In 'Maatrubhumi': WATCH

Salman Khan's video with two children has gone viral. Meet Ajai and Ivar Ahluwalia, who will reportedly play his sons in 'Maatrubhumi'.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 09 Nov 2026 03:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral video shows Salman Khan hugging two young boys.
  • Ajai and Ivar Ahluwalia portray Khan's sons in film.
  • They play his children with co-star Chitrangda Singh.
  • 'Maatrubhumi' depicts Galwan clash, releases December 4.

A heartwarming video of Salman Khan being greeted by two children has caught the attention of social media users. In the clip, the young boys can be seen running towards the actor and hugging him, prompting curiosity about their identity. The two children are reportedly set to play Salman’s sons in his upcoming film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.

ALSO READ: Farah Khan Reacts To Fake Fire News At Her Mumbai Residence On Diwali, Says ‘Clickbait Can’t Be Everything’

Two Children Run Towards Salman Khan And Hug Him

The video making the rounds online shows one child running up to Salman and putting his arms around him, while the other joins in for a hug. Although there has been no official confirmation about their roles, reports suggest that the boys will portray the actor’s sons in the film.

Another clip from the Maatrubhumi promotions has also surfaced online. In the video, Salman is seen on stage pulling two young boys closer to him, drawing attention to the children and their connection with the film.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vishal Mohan Jaiswal (@vmj_bollywood)

ALSO READ: 'Ramayana' Overtakes 'Dhurandhar 2' On Diwali, Makes History With 1.10 Lakh Tickets Sold In One Hour

Who Are The Two Boys In 'Maatrubhumi'?

The two child actors are Ajai Ahluwalia and Ivar Ahluwalia. They were among the new faces who caught viewers' attention at the film's trailer launch, where they reportedly appear as the sons of Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh's characters.

Salman and Chitrangda play a married couple in the film, with Ajai and Ivar portraying their two children. The young actors are the sons of television actor Shabir Ahluwalia and his wife, Kanchi Kaul.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by kanchikaul (@kanchikaul)

'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace' Release Date And Cast

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is based on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. Chitrangda Singh plays a key role alongside Salman Khan. The supporting cast includes Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia, Zeyn Shaw and Abhilash Chaudhary.

Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, the movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 4.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What roles will the two children play in Salman Khan's upcoming film?

The two children, Ajai and Ivar Ahluwalia, are reportedly set to play Salman Khan's sons in his upcoming movie,

Who are the two children seen with Salman Khan in the viral video?

The two child actors are Ajai Ahluwalia and Ivar Ahluwalia. They are the sons of television actor Shabir Ahluwalia and his wife, Kanchi Kaul.

What is the plot of 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace'?

The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, is based on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh play key roles in the movie.

When is 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace' scheduled for release?

The movie, produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 4.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Nov 2026 03:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan Chitrangda Singh Maatrubhumi Ajai Ahluwalia Ivar Ahluwalia
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