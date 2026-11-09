Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral video shows Salman Khan hugging two young boys.

Ajai and Ivar Ahluwalia portray Khan's sons in film.

They play his children with co-star Chitrangda Singh.

'Maatrubhumi' depicts Galwan clash, releases December 4.

A heartwarming video of Salman Khan being greeted by two children has caught the attention of social media users. In the clip, the young boys can be seen running towards the actor and hugging him, prompting curiosity about their identity. The two children are reportedly set to play Salman’s sons in his upcoming film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.

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Two Children Run Towards Salman Khan And Hug Him

The video making the rounds online shows one child running up to Salman and putting his arms around him, while the other joins in for a hug. Although there has been no official confirmation about their roles, reports suggest that the boys will portray the actor’s sons in the film.

These two kids will play the sons of #SalmanKhan in #Maatrubhumi Look at their bond with Salman! They come running to him & hug him tightly. No wonder kids love him so much! ❤️ https://t.co/tKHlTcRWUz — Sohail. (@BeingSohail__) November 9, 2026

Another clip from the Maatrubhumi promotions has also surfaced online. In the video, Salman is seen on stage pulling two young boys closer to him, drawing attention to the children and their connection with the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Mohan Jaiswal (@vmj_bollywood)

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Who Are The Two Boys In 'Maatrubhumi'?

The two child actors are Ajai Ahluwalia and Ivar Ahluwalia. They were among the new faces who caught viewers' attention at the film's trailer launch, where they reportedly appear as the sons of Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh's characters.

Salman and Chitrangda play a married couple in the film, with Ajai and Ivar portraying their two children. The young actors are the sons of television actor Shabir Ahluwalia and his wife, Kanchi Kaul.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kanchikaul (@kanchikaul)

'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace' Release Date And Cast

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is based on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. Chitrangda Singh plays a key role alongside Salman Khan. The supporting cast includes Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia, Zeyn Shaw and Abhilash Chaudhary.

Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, the movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 4.