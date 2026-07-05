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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'If Poor Have Children, Poverty Will Increase': Ashneer Grover's Wife Madhuri Jain Criticised For Her Remarks On Lock Upp 2

'If Poor Have Children, Poverty Will Increase': Ashneer Grover's Wife Madhuri Jain Criticised For Her Remarks On Lock Upp 2

Ashneer Grover's wife Madhuri Jain has sparked widespread criticism after making a controversial remark about rich and poor people having children during Lock Upp 2.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 04:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Madhuri Jain Grover's reality show statement caused widespread outrage.
  • She claimed rich having more children increases societal wealth.
  • She also stated poor having more children increases poverty.
  • Netizens widely criticized her remarks as elitist and flawed.

Ashneer Grover's wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, has come under intense scrutiny online after making a controversial statement during the latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2. While she initially opened up about a personal chapter from her family life, it was a later remark about wealth and parenthood that quickly drew criticism from social media users.

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Madhuri Jain Grover Opens Up About Family Planning

During the recent episode, Madhuri shared that she and Ashneer Grover had once hoped to have a third child. However, she revealed that both families opposed the idea, leading the couple to abandon the plan. According to her, by the time they reconsidered having another child, it was no longer possible.

The revelation itself did not attract much attention. Instead, it was her subsequent comments that ignited a heated debate online.

Remark On Wealth And Parenthood Triggers Outrage

While speaking about having a third child, Madhuri said, "The third child keeps you younger. If you see all the rich people, including Shah Rukh Khan, they have a third child. This concept of 'Hum do humare do' doesn't apply to everyone. Jitne ameer log bacche paida karenge toh ameeri badhegi, gareeb paida karenge to gareebi badhegi." [The more rich people have children, the more wealth will increase; the more poor people have children, the more poverty will increase.]

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Social Media Users Strongly Disagree

Several netizens criticised the statement, arguing that it reflected an oversimplified view of economics and society.

One user wrote, "Clearly the women does not understand how the economy works or demography. Tells you a lot how the elites lack critical info. Remember the gen pop votes for such people."

Another commented, "How will the rich remain rich if they don’t have labour from the poor who are supposed to reproduce too? Rich don’t send their kids to armed forces, how will the rich tackle the terrorism/borders/security? Rich need labourers to remain rich."

A third user posted, "Shame on Madhuri Ashneer Grover. Her statement is elitism at its ugliest, reducing human beings to their bank balance & implying that dignity, family &right to reproduce belong only to the rich. So, exploitation by the wealthy is never the problem only the existence of the poor is."

The comments have since fuelled a broader online conversation, with many users continuing to debate the remarks made during the reality show's latest episode.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What controversial statement did Madhuri Jain Grover make?

Madhuri Jain Grover stated that rich people having more children increases wealth, while poor people having children increases poverty. She added that the concept of 'Hum do humare do' doesn't apply to everyone.

What personal revelation did Madhuri Jain Grover share about family planning?

She revealed that she and Ashneer Grover had once hoped to have a third child. However, their families opposed the idea, leading them to abandon the plan, and it was later no longer possible.

How did social media users react to her comments on wealth and parenthood?

Social media users heavily criticized her statement, arguing that it reflected an oversimplified view of economics and society. They called it elitist and questioned her understanding of demographic and economic realities.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 04:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Celebrity News Netflix Ashneer Grover Madhuri Jain Lock Upp 2
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