Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Madhuri Jain Grover's reality show statement caused widespread outrage.

She claimed rich having more children increases societal wealth.

She also stated poor having more children increases poverty.

Netizens widely criticized her remarks as elitist and flawed.

Ashneer Grover's wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, has come under intense scrutiny online after making a controversial statement during the latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2. While she initially opened up about a personal chapter from her family life, it was a later remark about wealth and parenthood that quickly drew criticism from social media users.

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Madhuri Jain Grover Opens Up About Family Planning

During the recent episode, Madhuri shared that she and Ashneer Grover had once hoped to have a third child. However, she revealed that both families opposed the idea, leading the couple to abandon the plan. According to her, by the time they reconsidered having another child, it was no longer possible.

The revelation itself did not attract much attention. Instead, it was her subsequent comments that ignited a heated debate online.

Remark On Wealth And Parenthood Triggers Outrage

While speaking about having a third child, Madhuri said, "The third child keeps you younger. If you see all the rich people, including Shah Rukh Khan, they have a third child. This concept of 'Hum do humare do' doesn't apply to everyone. Jitne ameer log bacche paida karenge toh ameeri badhegi, gareeb paida karenge to gareebi badhegi." [The more rich people have children, the more wealth will increase; the more poor people have children, the more poverty will increase.]

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Social Media Users Strongly Disagree

Several netizens criticised the statement, arguing that it reflected an oversimplified view of economics and society.

One user wrote, "Clearly the women does not understand how the economy works or demography. Tells you a lot how the elites lack critical info. Remember the gen pop votes for such people."

Another commented, "How will the rich remain rich if they don’t have labour from the poor who are supposed to reproduce too? Rich don’t send their kids to armed forces, how will the rich tackle the terrorism/borders/security? Rich need labourers to remain rich."

A third user posted, "Shame on Madhuri Ashneer Grover. Her statement is elitism at its ugliest, reducing human beings to their bank balance & implying that dignity, family &right to reproduce belong only to the rich. So, exploitation by the wealthy is never the problem only the existence of the poor is."

The comments have since fuelled a broader online conversation, with many users continuing to debate the remarks made during the reality show's latest episode.

(With inputs from IANS)