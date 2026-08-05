Petrol Bomb Attack At Sakib Al Hasan's Home Hours After Hasina's Press Conference

India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldFormer Bangladesh Cricket Captain Sakib Al Hasan's Home Hit By Petrol Bomb After Hasina Press Conference

Former Bangladesh Cricket Captain Sakib Al Hasan's Home Hit By Petrol Bomb After Hasina Press Conference

The Awami League claimed Sakib Al Hasan's home was attacked hours after he attended Sheikh Hasina's first press conference since her ouster.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 11:22 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sheikh Hasina, emotional, decried Bangladesh straying from ideals.

The Bangladesh Awami League has claimed that the residence of former Bangladesh captain Sakib Al Hasan was targeted in a petrol bomb attack just hours after he appeared alongside former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her first press conference since being forced out of the country. In a post on X, the party alleged the attack was linked to Sakib's participation in the press conference and accused political opponents of threatening media organisations ahead of the event. 

Awami League's Allegations

The party further claimed that, before the event, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP) had publicly threatened national media outlets with legal action if they reported on the press conference.

The Awami League described the attack as part of what it called an ongoing campaign against its activists.

Also Read: 'This Is Not Bangladesh We Fought For': Sheikh Hasina Breaks Down In First Press Conference Since Ouster

Hasina's First Press Conference

Earlier on Wednesday, Sheikh Hasina held her first press conference since being forced out of Bangladesh, addressing the media via video link from New Delhi.

During the briefing, Hasina became emotional while remembering members of her family and said Bangladesh had moved away from the ideals for which millions had sacrificed their lives.

She alleged that organised groups had transformed students' demands into a violent political movement aimed at bringing about a change in government.

'This Is Not Bangladesh'

Hasina said she was speaking not only as a former prime minister but also as the daughter of Bangladesh's founding leader.

She claimed that fear had spread across Bangladesh over the past few years and asserted that the country was no longer the Bangladesh for which millions had made sacrifices.

Defending her government's handling of the unrest, Hasina said her administration had attempted to resolve the situation through dialogue, legal processes and patience.

She alleged that certain organised groups had instead used the protests as a political weapon.

Also Read: 'Elections Held At Gunpoint': PoK Protesters Reject Poll Outcome, Issue Fresh Warning To Pakistan

Before You Go

JPSC-JSSC Row: Students Stand Firm, Announce August 10 Assembly March

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 05 Aug 2026 11:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Awami League Sakib Al Hasan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Elections Held At Gunpoint': PoK Protesters Reject Poll Outcome, Issue Fresh Warning To Pakistan
'Elections Held At Gunpoint': PoK Protesters Reject Poll Outcome
World
Former Bangladesh Cricket Captain Sakib Al Hasan's Home Hit By Petrol Bomb After Hasina Press Conference
Petrol Bomb Attack At Sakib Al Hasan's Home Hours After Hasina's Press Conference
World
Israel-Hamas Standoff Continues Despite Trump's 'Historic' Gaza Peace Plan
Israel-Hamas Standoff Continues Despite Trump's 'Historic' Gaza Peace Plan
World
Israel Launches Strikes In Southern Lebanon, Claims Hezbollah Violation
Israel Launches Strikes In Southern Lebanon, Claims Hezbollah Violation
Advertisement

Videos

JPSC-JSSC Row: Students Stand Firm, Announce August 10 Assembly March
Ranchi Ground Report: Students Expand Protest Beyond JPSC-JSSC Exam Row
Jharkhand Student Protest: JMM Rejects CBI Probe Demand, Says No Resignation
JPSC-JSSC Row: Students Demand CBI Probe, Cancelation of Exams in Ranchi Protest
BIG POLITICAL UPDATE: Corkroach Party’s Big Strategy Meet in Maharashtra, Announces Two-Day National Conclave
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget