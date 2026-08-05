India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorld'Elections Held At Gunpoint': PoK Protesters Reject Poll Outcome, Issue Fresh Warning To Pakistan

'Elections Held At Gunpoint': PoK Protesters Reject Poll Outcome, Issue Fresh Warning To Pakistan

One of the key organisers of the protests, Sardar Umar Nazir, rejected the election results in PoK and said the polls had been conducted "at gunpoint."

Written By : Shivank Mishra |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 11:23 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PoK leaders rejected recent election results, alleging military coercion.
  • Sardar Nazir warned army, Aman Khan criticized military interference.
  • Aman Khan warned politicians; women protested government's alleged brutality.

Protest leaders in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Tuesday rejected the results of the recent elections and intensified their criticism of the Pakistani government and military, alleging that the polls were conducted under coercion and warning of further escalation if their demands are ignored.

'Elections Were Held At Gunpoint': Sardar Umar Nazir

One of the key organisers of the protests, Sardar Umar Nazir, rejected the election results in PoK and said the polls had been conducted "at gunpoint."

He said, "These elections were held at gunpoint, and we place them under the soles of our shoes."

Nazir also warned the Pakistani Army that a "hard state" policy would not work in PoK, even if such an approach was adopted elsewhere in Pakistan.

Speaking about the protesters' decision to halt before reaching Muzaffarabad, Nazir said they could enter the city whenever they wished but had stopped midway to avoid risking people's lives.

He urged the Pakistani government to return to the negotiating table, warning that otherwise "new demands" would emerge.

Sardar Aman Khan Targets Pakistan Army

Addressing the ongoing protests, Sardar Aman Khan alleged that for the past 78 years, the people of PoK had been told that freedom was more important than schools, religious seminaries or hospitals.

He said, "For 78 years, the people of PoK were told that freedom was more important. Neither schools were necessary, nor madrasas, nor hospitals. But nothing has changed in 78 years. Those who took responsibility for freedom (the Pakistani Army) and claimed they had nuclear bombs, fighter jets and bullets have now started firing those bullets at the people of PoK themselves. Therefore, the people of PoK want power in their own hands to eliminate poverty and helplessness."

ALSO READ: 'This Is Not Bangladesh We Fought For': Sheikh Hasina Breaks Down In First Press Conference Since Ouster

Rejects Two-Phase Election Process

Aman Khan described the recently held two-phase elections in PoK as a "deception."

He alleged that "Brigadier Faik (ISI Sector Commander, PoK) ensured the victory of whoever he wanted."

He also declared that political power in PoK would soon be in the hands of its own people.

Warning Ahead Of August 10 Elections

Referring to the elections scheduled for August 10 on 11 seats in PoK's Poonch Division, Aman Khan issued a warning to political leaders supporting Pakistan.

He said that leaders who stood with the rulers instead of the people and attempted to conduct the elections should be prepared for "Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilayhi Raji'un," adding that "their time of death has come."

He further warned that there would be "no forgiveness" for such leaders and said they should stand with the people, otherwise "they will not even have their graves in PoK."

Women Protest In Rawalakot

Large numbers of women took to the streets in Rawalakot on August 5 to protest against the Pakistani government and military.

According to the protesters, the demonstration was held against the alleged brutality that has continued since June 7.

While Pakistan marked what it described as "Youm-e-Istehsal" against India on the same day, demonstrations continued across PoK against the Pakistani government, with protesters opposing what they described as brutality and firing by Pakistani authorities.

ALSO READ: Israel-Hamas Standoff Continues Despite Trump's 'Historic' Gaza Peace Plan

Before You Go

JPSC-JSSC Row: Students Stand Firm, Announce August 10 Assembly March

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are protest leaders in PoK intensifying their criticism of the Pakistani government?

Protest leaders in PoK are criticizing the Pakistani government due to their rejection of recent election results. They allege the polls were conducted under coercion and

What are the main allegations regarding the recent elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir?

Protest leaders allege the recent elections were conducted under coercion.

Published at : 05 Aug 2026 10:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Elections Held At Gunpoint PoK Protesters Pok Protesters Reject Poll Outcome Fresh Warning To Pakistan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Elections Held At Gunpoint': PoK Protesters Reject Poll Outcome, Issue Fresh Warning To Pakistan
'Elections Held At Gunpoint': PoK Protesters Reject Poll Outcome
World
Former Bangladesh Cricket Captain Sakib Al Hasan's Home Hit By Petrol Bomb After Hasina Press Conference
Petrol Bomb Attack At Sakib Al Hasan's Home Hours After Hasina's Press Conference
World
Israel-Hamas Standoff Continues Despite Trump's 'Historic' Gaza Peace Plan
Israel-Hamas Standoff Continues Despite Trump's 'Historic' Gaza Peace Plan
World
Israel Launches Strikes In Southern Lebanon, Claims Hezbollah Violation
Israel Launches Strikes In Southern Lebanon, Claims Hezbollah Violation
Advertisement

Videos

JPSC-JSSC Row: Students Stand Firm, Announce August 10 Assembly March
Ranchi Ground Report: Students Expand Protest Beyond JPSC-JSSC Exam Row
Jharkhand Student Protest: JMM Rejects CBI Probe Demand, Says No Resignation
JPSC-JSSC Row: Students Demand CBI Probe, Cancelation of Exams in Ranchi Protest
BIG POLITICAL UPDATE: Corkroach Party’s Big Strategy Meet in Maharashtra, Announces Two-Day National Conclave
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget