Protest leaders in PoK are criticizing the Pakistani government due to their rejection of recent election results. They allege the polls were conducted under coercion and
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'Elections Held At Gunpoint': PoK Protesters Reject Poll Outcome, Issue Fresh Warning To Pakistan
One of the key organisers of the protests, Sardar Umar Nazir, rejected the election results in PoK and said the polls had been conducted "at gunpoint."
- PoK leaders rejected recent election results, alleging military coercion.
- Sardar Nazir warned army, Aman Khan criticized military interference.
- Aman Khan warned politicians; women protested government's alleged brutality.
Before You Go
JPSC-JSSC Row: Students Stand Firm, Announce August 10 Assembly March
Frequently Asked Questions
Why are protest leaders in PoK intensifying their criticism of the Pakistani government?
What are the main allegations regarding the recent elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir?
Protest leaders allege the recent elections were conducted under coercion.
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