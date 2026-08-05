Protest leaders in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Tuesday rejected the results of the recent elections and intensified their criticism of the Pakistani government and military, alleging that the polls were conducted under coercion and warning of further escalation if their demands are ignored.

'Elections Were Held At Gunpoint': Sardar Umar Nazir

One of the key organisers of the protests, Sardar Umar Nazir, rejected the election results in PoK and said the polls had been conducted "at gunpoint."

He said, "These elections were held at gunpoint, and we place them under the soles of our shoes."

Nazir also warned the Pakistani Army that a "hard state" policy would not work in PoK, even if such an approach was adopted elsewhere in Pakistan.

Speaking about the protesters' decision to halt before reaching Muzaffarabad, Nazir said they could enter the city whenever they wished but had stopped midway to avoid risking people's lives.

He urged the Pakistani government to return to the negotiating table, warning that otherwise "new demands" would emerge.

Sardar Aman Khan Targets Pakistan Army

Addressing the ongoing protests, Sardar Aman Khan alleged that for the past 78 years, the people of PoK had been told that freedom was more important than schools, religious seminaries or hospitals.

He said, "For 78 years, the people of PoK were told that freedom was more important. Neither schools were necessary, nor madrasas, nor hospitals. But nothing has changed in 78 years. Those who took responsibility for freedom (the Pakistani Army) and claimed they had nuclear bombs, fighter jets and bullets have now started firing those bullets at the people of PoK themselves. Therefore, the people of PoK want power in their own hands to eliminate poverty and helplessness."

ALSO READ: 'This Is Not Bangladesh We Fought For': Sheikh Hasina Breaks Down In First Press Conference Since Ouster

Rejects Two-Phase Election Process

Aman Khan described the recently held two-phase elections in PoK as a "deception."

He alleged that "Brigadier Faik (ISI Sector Commander, PoK) ensured the victory of whoever he wanted."

He also declared that political power in PoK would soon be in the hands of its own people.

Warning Ahead Of August 10 Elections

Referring to the elections scheduled for August 10 on 11 seats in PoK's Poonch Division, Aman Khan issued a warning to political leaders supporting Pakistan.

He said that leaders who stood with the rulers instead of the people and attempted to conduct the elections should be prepared for "Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilayhi Raji'un," adding that "their time of death has come."

He further warned that there would be "no forgiveness" for such leaders and said they should stand with the people, otherwise "they will not even have their graves in PoK."

Women Protest In Rawalakot

Large numbers of women took to the streets in Rawalakot on August 5 to protest against the Pakistani government and military.

According to the protesters, the demonstration was held against the alleged brutality that has continued since June 7.

While Pakistan marked what it described as "Youm-e-Istehsal" against India on the same day, demonstrations continued across PoK against the Pakistani government, with protesters opposing what they described as brutality and firing by Pakistani authorities.