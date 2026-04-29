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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRaj Kundra Says ‘Punish Me If Guilty’ As Arguments Conclude In Pornography Case After 4 Years

Raj Kundra Says ‘Punish Me If Guilty’ As Arguments Conclude In Pornography Case After 4 Years

Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch on July 19, 2021, in connection with an alleged pornography production and distribution case. He was released on bail in September 2021.

By : IANS | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 08:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Raj Kundra seeks relief after four years in pornography case.
  • Kundra's advocate concluded arguments, seeking innocence or discharge.
  • He was arrested in 2021 for alleged content production/distribution.
  • Kundra denies wrongdoing, claims content is erotic, not pornographic.

Actor and businessman Raj Kundra, who is also the husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, has spoken up on the 4 years of the legal procedure with regards to a pornography.

On Wednesday, Raj took to his X, formerly Twitter, and claimed that he has been subjected to a prolonged legal process, and is looking for relief if the court finds him innocent.

He wrote, “Four long years in the lower court in the ongoing pornography case. Today, my advocate Prashant Patil concluded our arguments. I stand by the truth if I’m guilty, punish me. If not, grant me a discharge, my freedom, and the respect taken away by relentless media trials. Justice delayed is justice denied. #Justice”.

He emphasised that while he has always respected the judicial system and fully cooperated with the investigation at every stage, the time taken to reach this point has been deeply frustrating.

Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch on July 19, 2021, in connection over an alleged pornography production and distribution case. Police alleged him to be a “key conspirator” in creating and circulating adult content through subscription-based mobile applications. Investigators claimed that videos were produced in India and uploaded through foreign-linked platforms to bypass local regulations. The case involved charges under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. Police alleged that multiple accused were involved in filming, managing content, and monetizing the material.

He has always denied wrongdoing and maintained that the content was erotic rather than pornographic. He was remanded to judicial custody and later granted bail in September 2021 after spending around two months in custody. Court proceedings and related investigations continued, and the actor is finally seeking relief from the long-drawn legal process.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Raj Kundra's current legal situation?

Raj Kundra has been undergoing a four-year legal process related to a pornography case. He has completed his arguments in the lower court and is seeking relief from the court.

What allegations were made against Raj Kundra?

He was arrested for allegedly being a 'key conspirator' in creating and distributing adult content through mobile applications. Police claimed videos were produced in India and uploaded via foreign platforms.

What is Raj Kundra's defense?

Raj Kundra has consistently denied wrongdoing, stating the content was erotic rather than pornographic. He is seeking discharge and freedom if found not guilty.

When was Raj Kundra arrested and granted bail?

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19, 2021, and later granted bail in September 2021, after spending about two months in judicial custody.

Published at : 29 Apr 2026 08:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra
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