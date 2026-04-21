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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBigg Boss 13 Fame Shefali Bagga Praises Virat Kohli's Love For Anushka Sharma, Says 'I Want A Guy Like That'

Bigg Boss 13 Fame Shefali Bagga Praises Virat Kohli's Love For Anushka Sharma, Says 'I Want A Guy Like That'

Shefali Bagga dismisses dating rumours with cricketers and says she wants a caring husband like Virat Kohli. Bigg Boss 13 fame star opens up.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 01:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shefali Bagga seeks a partner with Virat Kohli's dedication.
  • She desires emotional presence and unwavering loyalty in a partner.
  • Bagga is tired of dating rumors from public appearances.
  • She enjoys Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's visible affection.

Sports presenter and Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Bagga has sparked fresh buzz after openly admitting that she would love a life partner with qualities similar to Virat Kohli.

In an interview with Filmygyan, while addressing ongoing rumours linking her with cricketers, Shefali also made it clear that she is tired of people jumping to conclusions over simple public appearances.

ALSO READ: Are Yuzvendra Chahal And Shefali Bagga Dating? Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Breaks Silence

‘I Want A Guy Like That’

Opening up about relationships, Shefali said care, emotional presence and loyalty matter the most to her in a life partner.

Talking to Filmygyan, she said, “Caring, definitely. I like people who are a little obsessed, in the sense that when they are with their girl, they are fully with her.”

She then used Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as the perfect example of a couple whose affection is visible despite demanding schedules.

“You can see how busy he is, but you can also see his love for Anushka, that obsession, that affection. I want a guy like that.”

Shefali Bagga Reacts To Dating Rumours

Alongside discussing her ideal partner, Shefali also addressed rumours linking her with cricketers. She made it clear that she is tired of people assuming romance simply because she is seen with someone professionally or socially.

“I think you asked me this last year also! But no, this is my profession. I don’t want to mix things up.”

She also added, “The ones I like, I’m a fan of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, they’re either married or retired. And the rest are probably younger than me!”

ALSO READ: Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit Reunites With Husband After Alleged Extramarital Affair, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Still In Spotlight After Bigg Boss 13

Shefali Bagga became a familiar face after Bigg Boss 13 and has continued building her career as a sports presenter and media personality. Her latest remarks have now sparked fresh conversation across social media.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What qualities does Shefali Bagga look for in a life partner?

Shefali prioritizes care, emotional presence, and loyalty. She desires a partner who is fully present and devoted when with her, citing Virat Kohli's affection for Anushka Sharma as an example.

How does Shefali Bagga feel about dating rumors involving cricketers?

Shefali is tired of people jumping to conclusions about her relationships based on public appearances. She clarifies that her interactions are often professional and she doesn't want to mix personal and professional life.

Why did Shefali Bagga mention Virat Kohli in her relationship preferences?

Shefali admires Virat Kohli's visible affection and obsession with his wife, Anushka Sharma, despite his busy schedule. She wants a similar level of devotion in her own partner.

Is Shefali Bagga currently dating any cricketers?

No, Shefali explicitly denies dating rumors. She also humorously points out that the cricketers she admires are either married or retired, and others are younger than her.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Shefali Bagga Anushka Sharma Yuzvendra Chahal
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