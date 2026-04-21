Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shefali Bagga seeks a partner with Virat Kohli's dedication.

She desires emotional presence and unwavering loyalty in a partner.

Bagga is tired of dating rumors from public appearances.

She enjoys Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's visible affection.

Sports presenter and Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Bagga has sparked fresh buzz after openly admitting that she would love a life partner with qualities similar to Virat Kohli.

In an interview with Filmygyan, while addressing ongoing rumours linking her with cricketers, Shefali also made it clear that she is tired of people jumping to conclusions over simple public appearances.

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‘I Want A Guy Like That’

Opening up about relationships, Shefali said care, emotional presence and loyalty matter the most to her in a life partner.

Talking to Filmygyan, she said, “Caring, definitely. I like people who are a little obsessed, in the sense that when they are with their girl, they are fully with her.”

She then used Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as the perfect example of a couple whose affection is visible despite demanding schedules.

“You can see how busy he is, but you can also see his love for Anushka, that obsession, that affection. I want a guy like that.”

Shefali Bagga Reacts To Dating Rumours

Alongside discussing her ideal partner, Shefali also addressed rumours linking her with cricketers. She made it clear that she is tired of people assuming romance simply because she is seen with someone professionally or socially.

“I think you asked me this last year also! But no, this is my profession. I don’t want to mix things up.”

She also added, “The ones I like, I’m a fan of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, they’re either married or retired. And the rest are probably younger than me!”

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Still In Spotlight After Bigg Boss 13

Shefali Bagga became a familiar face after Bigg Boss 13 and has continued building her career as a sports presenter and media personality. Her latest remarks have now sparked fresh conversation across social media.