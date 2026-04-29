Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SRH chased down 244, winning by six wickets.

Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen led the aggressive chase.

Ryan Rickelton scored a record 123 not out for MI.

Rickelton's ton was the fastest and highest MI score.

MI vs SRH Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) secured a vital six-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, successfully chasing down a daunting target of 244 in 18.4 overs. The result consolidates Hyderabad's position in the top half of the table.

Aggressive Masterclass from Head and Klaasen

The Sunrisers' pursuit was ignited by Travis Head, who bludgeoned 76 runs from just 30 deliveries. His explosive innings featured eight sixes and four boundaries, laying the necessary foundation for the chase. Following Head's departure, Heinrich Klaasen maintained the pressure with a composed yet aggressive 65 off 30 balls.

Klaasen's knock, which included seven fours and four sixes, steered SRH through the middle overs. A late cameo from Salil Arora, who scored 30 runs from just 10 balls, ensured the visitors reached 249/4 with eight balls to spare.

Also Read: 'A Lot Of Players Consume E-Cigarettes': Shocking Report After Riyan Parag IPL Vaping Row

Rickelton’s Historic Mumbai Innings

Earlier, Mumbai Indians posted a massive 243/5 after winning the toss and electing to bat. The innings was defined by Ryan Rickelton’s record-breaking 123 not out off 55 balls. Rickelton achieved his century in only 44 deliveries, surpassing Sanath Jayasuriya's 45-ball milestone from 2008 to set a new record for the fastest hundred in franchise history.

His unbeaten 123 also eclipsed Jayasuriya’s 114 to become the highest individual score ever recorded by a Mumbai Indians batter. Rickelton was well-supported by Will Jacks, who contributed 46 runs from 22 balls in an opening stand that produced 78 runs during the powerplay.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Ryan Rickelton Smashes 44-Ball Ton To Break Two All-Time Records For MI



