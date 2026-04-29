Porn Video Played On Screen During Delhi High Court Hearing

A virtual hearing before the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court was abruptly halted on Wednesday after pornographic content and disturbing audio were repeatedly played during proceedings, causing major disruption.

Following the incident, the video conferencing session of the Chief Justice’s bench was immediately shut down. An automated voice was also heard from the account responsible for the intrusion, repeatedly saying, “You’ve been hacked.”

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The incident occurred during a video conference being conducted by a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia. According to reports, the disruption first took place around 12:56 pm when explicit visuals suddenly appeared on the screen during the live hearing.

Video Shut Down

Court staff acted swiftly and shut down the video conferencing system. However, when the session resumed minutes later, the same issue resurfaced. A participant logged in under the name “Sh**jit Singh” allegedly played the objectionable content again, forcing authorities to suspend the proceedings once more.

Despite attempts to restore normalcy, the disruption was repeated for a third time shortly after the session was restarted. This prompted officials to shut down the virtual hearing entirely. At the time of reporting, the video conferencing proceedings had not been resumed.

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Wednesdays are designated for Public Interest Litigation (PIL) hearings in the Chief Justice’s court, and nearly 100 cases were listed for the day. The repeated interruptions led to significant delays and inconvenience for litigants and lawyers attending the session virtually.

Following the incident, the High Court administration has taken the matter seriously and lodged a formal complaint with the Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit. A preliminary inquiry has been initiated to determine whether the disruption was a result of a cyberattack or deliberate misuse of the video conferencing platform.

Authorities are now examining the breach and working to identify those responsible.