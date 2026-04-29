Supreme Court Declines Issuing New Guidelines On Hate Speech: 'Existing Laws Are Adequate'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court finds existing laws sufficient for hate speech.

Judiciary cannot create new criminal offenses or guidelines.

Legislature's role to define crimes and punishments.

Enforcement gaps, not legal absence, cause of concern.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to issue fresh guidelines on hate speech, observing that existing criminal laws are sufficient to deal with such offences and that it is not the judiciary’s role to create new legal provisions.

Hearing a batch of petitions seeking directions to curb hate speech, including those linked to religious gatherings and televised content, the court made it clear that there is no legislative vacuum in this area.

Court Stresses Separation of Powers

A bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta underlined that defining crimes and prescribing punishments falls squarely within the domain of the legislature, reported Live Law.

“The creation of criminal offences and the prescription of punishments lies within the legislative domain,” the court observed, adding that the constitutional framework does not permit the judiciary to expand criminal liability through directions.

The bench noted that, at best, courts can draw the attention of the legislature or executive to the need for reforms, but cannot step in to frame laws.

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Existing Laws Sufficient, Says Court

Rejecting the argument that hate speech is inadequately covered by law, the court said the current legal framework, including provisions under the Indian Penal Code and related statutes, already addresses acts that promote enmity, offend religious sentiments, or disturb public order.

“The contention that the field of hate speech remains legislatively unoccupied is misconceived,” the bench said, asserting that the law is already equipped to tackle such offences.

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Focus on Enforcement, Not New Laws

The court further clarified that concerns raised by petitioners stem from gaps in enforcement rather than the absence of legal provisions.

It pointed out that under existing procedures, police are required to register FIRs in cognisable offences. In cases where FIRs are not filed, complainants have the option to approach senior police officials or a magistrate for redress.

Reiterating its stance, the court said it would not issue any additional directions in the matter.

(With inputs from Nipun Sehgal)