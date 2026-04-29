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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesArchana Puran Singh’s Son Ayushmaan Sethi Recovers Rs 87,000 Back After Credit Card Scam

Archana Puran Singh’s Son Ayushmaan Sethi Recovers Rs 87,000 Back After Credit Card Scam

Archana Puran Singh’s son Ayushmaan Sethi shared the update in his vlog on YouTube.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 10:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Archana Puran Singh's son lost ₹87,000 to online scam.
  • Scam occurred after signing up for website's free trial.
  • Son later recovered the money and shared via YouTube.
  • He had faced a similar, unrecovered ₹80,000 deduction before.

Archana Puran Singh’s son, Ayushmaan Sethi, recently fell victim to an online credit card scam. He signed up for a website and lost Rs 87,000. A few days later, he shared that he had recovered the money. The update was shared with fans through a video on his YouTube channel.

‘I Can Now Buy A T-Shirt’

Ayushmaan uploaded a vlog on his YouTube channel “Aary Vlogs” on April 29. He revealed that the amount had been refunded. 

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In the video, he was seen at home wearing an old T-shirt when his elder brother Aaryamann Sethi jokingly told him that now that the money was back, he could finally buy a new one.

Aaryamann said, “Rs 87,000 vapas aa gaye. Khareed le T-shirt [Your Rs 87,000 are back, buy yourself a T-shirt].”

“Ab kharid sakta hu main [Now I can buy it],” Ayushmaan responded with a dash of humour.

Ayushmaan Falls Victim To Credit Card Scam

A few days earlier, Ayushmaan had signed up for a 7-day free trial on a website that claimed no charges would be made during the trial period. However, without his consent, the platform deducted the full annual subscription fee of Rs 87,000 from his account. This left him extremely worried.

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At that point, his mother, Archana Puran Singh, advised him to contact the credit card company, while his father, Parmeet Sethi, suggested cancelling the payment.

This, however, is not the first time Ayushmaan faced such a situation. Earlier, around Rs 80,000 had been deducted from his PlayStation account, and that amount was never recovered. Fortunately, this time he managed to get his money back, bringing him a huge sense of relief.



Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Archana Puran Singh's son, Ayushmaan Sethi?

Ayushmaan Sethi fell victim to an online credit card scam and lost Rs 87,000 after signing up for a website's free trial.

How did Ayushmaan Sethi recover the money he lost in the scam?

Ayushmaan shared in a YouTube vlog that the Rs 87,000 had been refunded. His mother advised contacting the credit card company, and his father suggested cancelling the payment.

What was the nature of the credit card scam Ayushmaan Sethi encountered?

He signed up for a 7-day free trial on a website that claimed no charges, but Rs 87,000 was deducted without his consent for an annual subscription.

Has Ayushmaan Sethi faced similar financial issues before?

Yes, previously around Rs 80,000 was deducted from his PlayStation account, and that amount was never recovered.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 10:15 PM (IST)
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Archana Puran Singh Ayushmaan Sethi
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