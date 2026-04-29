Archana Puran Singh’s Son Ayushmaan Sethi Recovers Rs 87,000 Back After Credit Card Scam

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Archana Puran Singh's son lost ₹87,000 to online scam.

Scam occurred after signing up for website's free trial.

Son later recovered the money and shared via YouTube.

He had faced a similar, unrecovered ₹80,000 deduction before.

Archana Puran Singh’s son, Ayushmaan Sethi, recently fell victim to an online credit card scam. He signed up for a website and lost Rs 87,000. A few days later, he shared that he had recovered the money. The update was shared with fans through a video on his YouTube channel.

‘I Can Now Buy A T-Shirt’

Ayushmaan uploaded a vlog on his YouTube channel “Aary Vlogs” on April 29. He revealed that the amount had been refunded.

ALSO READ| Pooja Hegde Heads Back Home After 'Dinner Date' With Rumoured Boyfriend Rohan Mehra

In the video, he was seen at home wearing an old T-shirt when his elder brother Aaryamann Sethi jokingly told him that now that the money was back, he could finally buy a new one.

Aaryamann said, “Rs 87,000 vapas aa gaye. Khareed le T-shirt [Your Rs 87,000 are back, buy yourself a T-shirt].”

“Ab kharid sakta hu main [Now I can buy it],” Ayushmaan responded with a dash of humour.

Ayushmaan Falls Victim To Credit Card Scam

A few days earlier, Ayushmaan had signed up for a 7-day free trial on a website that claimed no charges would be made during the trial period. However, without his consent, the platform deducted the full annual subscription fee of Rs 87,000 from his account. This left him extremely worried.

ALSO READ| Irrfan Was The First Mainstream Actor In Filmistan To Play A Gay Character

At that point, his mother, Archana Puran Singh, advised him to contact the credit card company, while his father, Parmeet Sethi, suggested cancelling the payment.

This, however, is not the first time Ayushmaan faced such a situation. Earlier, around Rs 80,000 had been deducted from his PlayStation account, and that amount was never recovered. Fortunately, this time he managed to get his money back, bringing him a huge sense of relief.





