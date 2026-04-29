'A Lot Of Players Consume E-Cigarettes': Shocking Report After Riyan Parag IPL Vaping Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag filmed vaping in dressing room.

Incident occurred during IPL match, drawing scrutiny from BCCI.

Parag's actions breach professional standards, prompting investigation.

BCCI to seek explanation before deciding on sanctions.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is facing mounting pressure to penalise Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag following a viral clip. The footage appears to show the young leader vaping within the team dressing room during a match against Punjab Kings.

While the use of e-cigarettes is reportedly common among some athletes, the brazen nature of this incident has sparked significant concern. An IPL source suggests that players typically avoid such habits in high-profile areas due to the constant presence of broadcast cameras.

A Breach of Professional Standards

The incident occurred during Rajasthan’s successful pursuit of 223 in Mullanpur. Parag, who had already been dismissed, was captured by live cameras. This public display of perceived negligence has left the governing body with little choice but to intervene.

"A lot of players consume e-cigarettes but they don't do it in the dressing room. It is too risky and careless to be doing that with so many cameras around," an IPL source told PTI. The source added that the BCCI might now be forced to act.

Also Read: BCCI To Seek Riyan Parag's Explanation On 'Vaping' Incident Before Taking Action

Potential Disciplinary Sanctions

The dressing room is strictly designated as a professional environment where such behaviour is prohibited. A board official previously confirmed to The Indian Express that an explanation will be sought from Parag before the league determines the appropriate course of action.

This controversy threatens to overshadow Rajasthan’s impressive form in IPL 2026. As the captain of a title-contending side, Parag’s conduct is expected to align with the professional standards of the world’s most lucrative cricket league.

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