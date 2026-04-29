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HomeSportsIPL'A Lot Of Players Consume E-Cigarettes': Shocking Report After Riyan Parag IPL Vaping Row

'A Lot Of Players Consume E-Cigarettes': Shocking Report After Riyan Parag IPL Vaping Row

An IPL Source suggests Riyan Parag’s vaping in the dressing room was "risky and careless." The BCCI is now under pressure to take disciplinary action.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 09:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag filmed vaping in dressing room.
  • Incident occurred during IPL match, drawing scrutiny from BCCI.
  • Parag's actions breach professional standards, prompting investigation.
  • BCCI to seek explanation before deciding on sanctions.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is facing mounting pressure to penalise Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag following a viral clip. The footage appears to show the young leader vaping within the team dressing room during a match against Punjab Kings.

While the use of e-cigarettes is reportedly common among some athletes, the brazen nature of this incident has sparked significant concern. An IPL source suggests that players typically avoid such habits in high-profile areas due to the constant presence of broadcast cameras.

A Breach of Professional Standards

The incident occurred during Rajasthan’s successful pursuit of 223 in Mullanpur. Parag, who had already been dismissed, was captured by live cameras. This public display of perceived negligence has left the governing body with little choice but to intervene.

"A lot of players consume e-cigarettes but they don't do it in the dressing room. It is too risky and careless to be doing that with so many cameras around," an IPL source told PTI. The source added that the BCCI might now be forced to act.

Also Read: BCCI To Seek Riyan Parag's Explanation On 'Vaping' Incident Before Taking Action

Potential Disciplinary Sanctions

The dressing room is strictly designated as a professional environment where such behaviour is prohibited. A board official previously confirmed to The Indian Express that an explanation will be sought from Parag before the league determines the appropriate course of action.

This controversy threatens to overshadow Rajasthan’s impressive form in IPL 2026. As the captain of a title-contending side, Parag’s conduct is expected to align with the professional standards of the world’s most lucrative cricket league.

Also Read: Mumbai Indians Honor Support Staff Member's Tragedy With Black Armbands In MI vs SRH Match

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the BCCI facing pressure regarding Riyan Parag?

The BCCI is under pressure to penalize Riyan Parag after a video showed him vaping in the team dressing room during a match.

What is the significance of the incident happening in the dressing room?

The dressing room is considered a professional environment, and such behavior is prohibited. It's also seen as careless due to the presence of cameras.

What action might the BCCI take against Riyan Parag?

The BCCI will seek an explanation from Riyan Parag before deciding on the appropriate disciplinary sanctions.

Is vaping common among athletes?

The article suggests e-cigarette use is reportedly common among some athletes, but typically not in visible or risky areas like the dressing room.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 09:45 PM (IST)
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