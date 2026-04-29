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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Ranbir Kapoor And Mom Neetu Kapoor's Impromptu Dance For Paps Goes Viral

WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor And Mom Neetu Kapoor's Impromptu Dance For Paps Goes Viral

Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor danced to the song ‘Senti’ from her upcoming film Daadi Ki Shaadi.

By : ANI | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 09:05 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor shared affectionate moments publicly.
  • Neetu Kapoor hugged and kissed Ranbir for cameras.
  • Ranbir recreated dance steps from Neetu's song.
  • Ranbir Kapoor has upcoming films 'Ramayana' and 'Love and War'.

Ranbir Kapoor shares a strong and affectionate bond with his mother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, a relationship that is widely known in the film industry.
Interestingly, on Wednesday, Ranbir and Neetu gave fans a sneak peek into their adorable bond, thanks to Mumbai-based paps.

Earlier in the day, the mother-son duo stepped out together in the city for a work commitment. And, paps, in no time, stationed outside their vanity, and captured them.

Ranbir and Neetu happily posed for shutterbugs. Neetu hugged him and even gave a peck on his cheek.

Upon his mother's request, Ranbir also cutely enacted steps from Neetu Kapoor's song 'Senti' from her upcoming film 'Daadi Ki Shaadi'.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the much-awaited 'Ramayana'. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra.

It is planned as a two-part series and is one of the biggest projects in Indian cinema.

The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The music for the film is composed by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman.

He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial 'Love and War' with Vicky Kaushal and wife Alia Bhatt in his kitty.

The film hit the theatres on January 21, 2027.

Love and War will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The movie will be the second collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali since the actor's 2007 debut 'Saawariya'. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the nature of Ranbir Kapoor's relationship with his mother, Neetu Kapoor?

Ranbir Kapoor shares a strong and affectionate bond with his mother, Neetu Kapoor. They were recently seen together for a work commitment, sharing a warm moment for the cameras.

What did Ranbir Kapoor do at his mother's request?

Upon his mother Neetu Kapoor's request, Ranbir Kapoor amusingly reenacted steps from her song 'Senti' from her upcoming film 'Daadi Ki Shaadi'.

What are Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming films?

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the highly anticipated 'Ramayana', a two-part series, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War'.

When is 'Love and War' scheduled to be released?

'Love and War' is set to hit theaters on January 21, 2027. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Published at : 29 Apr 2026 09:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Neetu Kapoor
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