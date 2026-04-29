Trump Warns Iran To ‘Get Smart Soon’ Over Non-Nuclear Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump warns Iran on non-nuclear deal, threatens consequences.

Iranian airports reopen but face significant damage.

Despite ceasefire, regional tensions remain high.

Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning to Iran, saying Tehran must act decisively on a non-nuclear agreement or face consequences. The remarks come at a time when the region remains on edge despite a tentative ceasefire, with Iran slowly attempting to restore normalcy after weeks of conflict and disruption. Trump warned that Iran risks further consequences if it fails to move forward on a non-nuclear deal, signalling a continued hardline stance from Washington.

Flights Resume But Scars Of War Remain

At Imam Khomeini International Airport, operations have only just resumed after 57 days of closure caused by wartime conditions. Once handling up to 150 flights daily, the airport is now seeing barely 10 to 15, a stark reflection of ongoing recovery challenges.

Despite the reopening of Iranian airspace, infrastructure damage remains extensive. Mehrabad Airport, primarily used for domestic travel, was struck multiple times during the conflict. Other airports in cities such as Tabriz and Urmia were also targeted, with several civilian aircraft damaged.

Passengers describe a cautious return to routine. Terminals are slowly filling, but the mood is mixed, frustration, hope and a lingering sense of vulnerability.

Sanctions on Iran’s aviation sector have compounded the impact, making recovery slower and more complex.

While a ceasefire is currently holding, uncertainty remains high, with many questioning whether the calm will last.

Also Read: Iran Rules Out Direct Talks With US As Araghchi Arrives In Islamabad; Engagement Through Pakistan

Fresh Tensions Reported In Lebanon

In a separate development, Al Jazeera Arabic reports that Israeli forces have carried out a drone strike on the town of Burj Qalaouiyah in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military said it intercepted a “suspicious aerial target” near its forces in the area, underscoring continued volatility in the region.

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