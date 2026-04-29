Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#PollofPollsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump Warns Iran To ‘Get Smart Soon’ Over Non-Nuclear Deal

Trump Warns Iran To ‘Get Smart Soon’ Over Non-Nuclear Deal

Trump warns Iran to act on a non-nuclear deal as flights resume in Tehran after weeks of war, with fragile calm and fresh regional tensions emerging.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 03:27 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump warns Iran on non-nuclear deal, threatens consequences.
  • Iranian airports reopen but face significant damage.
  • Despite ceasefire, regional tensions remain high.

Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning to Iran, saying Tehran must act decisively on a non-nuclear agreement or face consequences. The remarks come at a time when the region remains on edge despite a tentative ceasefire, with Iran slowly attempting to restore normalcy after weeks of conflict and disruption. Trump warned that Iran risks further consequences if it fails to move forward on a non-nuclear deal, signalling a continued hardline stance from Washington.

Flights Resume But Scars Of War Remain

At Imam Khomeini International Airport, operations have only just resumed after 57 days of closure caused by wartime conditions. Once handling up to 150 flights daily, the airport is now seeing barely 10 to 15, a stark reflection of ongoing recovery challenges.

Despite the reopening of Iranian airspace, infrastructure damage remains extensive. Mehrabad Airport, primarily used for domestic travel, was struck multiple times during the conflict. Other airports in cities such as Tabriz and Urmia were also targeted, with several civilian aircraft damaged.

Passengers describe a cautious return to routine. Terminals are slowly filling, but the mood is mixed, frustration, hope and a lingering sense of vulnerability.

Sanctions on Iran’s aviation sector have compounded the impact, making recovery slower and more complex.
While a ceasefire is currently holding, uncertainty remains high, with many questioning whether the calm will last.

Also Read: Iran Rules Out Direct Talks With US As Araghchi Arrives In Islamabad; Engagement Through Pakistan

Fresh Tensions Reported In Lebanon

In a separate development, Al Jazeera Arabic reports that Israeli forces have carried out a drone strike on the town of Burj Qalaouiyah in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military said it intercepted a “suspicious aerial target” near its forces in the area, underscoring continued volatility in the region.

Also Read: Why UAE Is Leaving OPEC: What The Oil Group Does And Why It Matters

Before You Go

Politics: Suvendu Adhikari Demands CRPF Deployment, Claims Attack During Booth Visit

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 Apr 2026 03:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live News Update
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Warns Iran To ‘Get Smart Soon’ Over Non-Nuclear Deal
Trump Warns Iran To ‘Get Smart Soon’ Over Non-Nuclear Deal
World
Applying For A US Visa In 2026? Your Answer To These 2 Questions Could Decide It
Planning A US Trip Or Study? These 2 New Visa Questions Could Change Everything
World
‘Two Kings’: White House Post On Donald Trump, King Charles III Meet Raises Eyebrows
‘Two Kings’: White House Post On Donald Trump, King Charles III Meet Raises Eyebrows
World
US Marines board merchant ship in Arabian Sea suspected to be headed to Iran
US Marines board merchant ship in Arabian Sea suspected to be headed to Iran
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Suvendu Adhikari Demands CRPF Deployment, Claims Attack During Booth Visit
Election Update: Allegations vs Denial as Bengal Poll Tension Escalates
Breaking: Suvendu Adhikari Claims Attack Near Kalighat, Urges EC Action
Flash: Heated Political Atmosphere in South 24 Parganas During Voting
LATEST BREAKING: TMC-BJP Clash Erupts in Kalighat as Suvendu Adhikari Faces Protest Crowd
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | From Chabahar To Energy Security: Why India Can’t Ignore A Resurgent Iran
Opinion
Embed widget