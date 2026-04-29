PM Modi Prays At Kashi Vishwanath, Holds Trishul-Damru; 14-km Varanasi Roadshow Draws Crowds

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple, performed prayers.

Narendra Modi led a 14-kilometer roadshow in Varanasi city.

Inaugurated Ganga Expressway in Hardoi, costing ₹36,230 crore.

Expressway slashes travel time, boosts economic growth.

PM Modi In Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began Wednesday with a spiritual visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, where he performed darshan and offered prayers before embarking on a day filled with political outreach and infrastructure milestones. After completing the rituals, Modi was seen holding a Trishul and Damru, a gesture rich in religious symbolism.

Massive Roadshow Through Varanasi

The Prime Minister’s visit featured a 14-kilometre-long roadshow that drew large crowds across the city. Beginning at Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW), the procession moved through Lahartara, Kachahri, Ambedkar Chauraha, Chaukaghat, Teliyabag, Lahurabir, and Maidagin, before concluding at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Har Har Mahadev! I was fortunate to have darshan and perform pooja at Baba Vishwanath Temple in Kashi. Here, I prayed to Lord Bholenath for happiness, prosperity, and a healthy life for all citizens of the country."



"The darshan of Maa Annapurna and Maa Ganga brought immense peace. May their grace infuse positive energy in everyone! Salutations once again to the people of Kashi 🙏" he said.

Residents gathered in significant numbers along the route, with Lahurabir emerging as a major crowd point where people lined the streets to see the Prime Minister.

Local BJP MLA Ravindra Jaiswal highlighted the pattern of announcements during such visits. “Whenever PM Modi comes to Kashi, he announces new inaugurations before leaving. Today, he is going to seek Baba’s blessings, and people thronged the roads to welcome him,” Jaiswal told ANI.

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Expressway Launch In Hardoi

Following his engagements in Varanasi, Modi is scheduled to travel to Hardoi to inaugurate the ambitious Ganga Expressway. Stretching 594 kilometres, the six-lane greenfield corridor, expandable to eight lanes, has been constructed at a cost of Rs 36,230 crore.

The expressway is expected to serve as a major connectivity backbone, linking 12 districts including Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj.

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Faster Travel, Economic Boost

Officials say the project will sharply reduce travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj from 10–12 hours to nearly six hours. Beyond cutting travel duration, the corridor is expected to streamline logistics, improve freight movement, and accelerate economic growth across regions of Uttar Pradesh.

The Prime Minister’s visit underscores a blend of cultural symbolism and development-focused governance, as Varanasi once again becomes the focal point of both political messaging and infrastructure expansion.