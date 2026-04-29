Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Roy clarifies viral videos with social media influencer.

Actor admits initial hesitation but agreed to appear.

Roy states he will not shoot such videos again.

He began his career with the 1990 film Aashiqui.

After videos of Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy dancing with a social media influencer went viral, the internet was quick to react. Some even asked why he was making such unusual videos, as he is a film star after all. The actor has now broken his silence. Roy admitted that he was initially hesitant to shoot the videos but eventually agreed to appear in them with the content creator.

Rahul Roy Viral Videos

Before addressing what he said about the now-viral videos, here’s a look at the clips that started it all. The videos were shared by content creator Dr Vanita Ghadhage D.

ALSO READ| Pooja Hegde Heads Back Home After 'Dinner Date' With Rumoured Boyfriend Rohan Mehra

In one of the videos, Rahul Roy can be seen standing while the content creator performs a romantic act with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr.Vanita Ghadhage.D (@dr_vanita_ghadhage_desai)

Another clip shows the actor sitting and lip-syncing to a sad song. A third video features Roy and the influencer cutting a cake while recreating moments inspired by his popular romantic numbers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr.Vanita Ghadhage.D (@dr_vanita_ghadhage_desai)

‘I’m Not Going To Do That Again’

Speaking to HT City, the actor said he does not plan to shoot such videos again. “Viral toh nahi hua… but compulsion ho gaya tha. Now I am not going to do that again. Thank you to all,” he was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ| CCTV Footage Shows Neetu Bisht, Lakhan Arjun’s Cook Spitting In Sink; Family Claims They’ve Been Unwell Since

Earlier this month, Roy was also spotted walking on the streets of Mumbai carrying a heavy suitcase. In the video, he acknowledged the paparazzi, smiled at them, and continued on his way.

Rahul Roy’s Career

Rahul Roy began his acting career with the 1990 film Aashiqui (1990), which was produced by Mahesh Bhatt. He later delivered a notable performance in Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, an autobiographical film by Bhatt in which Roy’s character was inspired by the filmmaker himself.

However, the actor was never able to recreate the massive success of his debut film. Rahul Roy was last seen in the film Agra.