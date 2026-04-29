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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘I’m Not Going To Do That Again’: Aashiqui Actor Rahul Roy On Viral Dance Videos With Influencer

‘I’m Not Going To Do That Again’: Aashiqui Actor Rahul Roy On Viral Dance Videos With Influencer

Rahul Roy admitted that he was initially hesitant to shoot the now-viral dance videos but eventually agreed to do them.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 11:08 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Roy clarifies viral videos with social media influencer.
  • Actor admits initial hesitation but agreed to appear.
  • Roy states he will not shoot such videos again.
  • He began his career with the 1990 film Aashiqui.

After videos of Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy dancing with a social media influencer went viral, the internet was quick to react. Some even asked why he was making such unusual videos, as he is a film star after all. The actor has now broken his silence. Roy admitted that he was initially hesitant to shoot the videos but eventually agreed to appear in them with the content creator.

Rahul Roy Viral Videos

Before addressing what he said about the now-viral videos, here’s a look at the clips that started it all. The videos were shared by content creator Dr Vanita Ghadhage D.

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In one of the videos, Rahul Roy can be seen standing while the content creator performs a romantic act with him.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dr.Vanita Ghadhage.D (@dr_vanita_ghadhage_desai)

Another clip shows the actor sitting and lip-syncing to a sad song. A third video features Roy and the influencer cutting a cake while recreating moments inspired by his popular romantic numbers.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dr.Vanita Ghadhage.D (@dr_vanita_ghadhage_desai)

‘I’m Not Going To Do That Again’

Speaking to HT City, the actor said he does not plan to shoot such videos again. “Viral toh nahi hua… but compulsion ho gaya tha. Now I am not going to do that again. Thank you to all,” he was quoted as saying.

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Earlier this month, Roy was also spotted walking on the streets of Mumbai carrying a heavy suitcase. In the video, he acknowledged the paparazzi, smiled at them, and continued on his way.

Rahul Roy’s Career

Rahul Roy began his acting career with the 1990 film Aashiqui (1990), which was produced by Mahesh Bhatt. He later delivered a notable performance in Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, an autobiographical film by Bhatt in which Roy’s character was inspired by the filmmaker himself.

However, the actor was never able to recreate the massive success of his debut film. Rahul Roy was last seen in the film Agra.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Rahul Roy appear in viral dancing videos?

Rahul Roy admitted he was initially hesitant but eventually agreed to shoot the videos with a content creator.

What kind of videos did Rahul Roy shoot with the influencer?

The videos involved Rahul Roy dancing, lip-syncing to a sad song, and recreating romantic moments from his films while cutting a cake.

Will Rahul Roy make similar videos again?

No, Rahul Roy stated that he is not going to do such videos again.

When did Rahul Roy start his acting career?

Rahul Roy began his acting career with the 1990 film Aashiqui, produced by Mahesh Bhatt.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 11:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Rahul Roy Dance Video
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