Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit reconciled with husband Yugam Gera.

Public scrutiny followed viral videos and rumors of infidelity.

Dixit clarified their reconciliation was deliberate, not staged.

She also addressed criticism from other content creators.

Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit, who had earlier claimed that her husband Yugam Gera was involved in an extramarital affair and that the two had separated, has now been seen sharing lighthearted moments with him again. Their sudden appearance together has left social media users surprised, with many questioning whether the couple had actually parted ways.

The speculation grew stronger because Chandrika had also been posting romantic videos with a mystery man named Saifi, leading many online to believe she had moved on to a new relationship. Following the couple’s reunion, several users accused them of staging the separation as a publicity stunt.

Vada Pav Girl Viral Video

In a viral social media video, Chandrika is seen recording a video with Saifi, which was recorded by Yugam. Seeing Chandrika, Yugam, and Saifi together angered many online, who are now criticising all three. Many people have accused Chandrika of staging a separation drama for sympathy and publicity, claiming it was done to gain views and attention.

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As backlash and trolling intensified, Chandrika has now posted a video with her husband on social media to clarify the situation.

In the video, Yugam is seen clapping and saying, “I really enjoyed it… seriously.” Chandrika then asks, “With whom?” To this, he replies, “The mess that has been created.” Chandrika responds, “It’s fine that it has spread…” Yugam adds, “But who will clean up this mess?” To which both of them say together, “We will clean it up.”

Chandrika further explains, “People are asking how we suddenly came back together.” She then shared another video revealing that they had actually reconciled on March 8, but did not disclose it on social media at the time.

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She said they initially felt it was a mistake to post their fight online, as it created unnecessary controversy. Therefore, they decided not to share news of their patch-up. However, after facing heavy trolling, she now feels that was a mistake.

“Bhai mera pahle Se kah rahi thi drama chal raha hai,” said one social media user. Another added, “Views ke liye ye sb kon karta hai bhai.” A third posted, “Bahut achcha aap log natak kar lete hain.”

Earlier, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Chandrika was asked about YouTuber Armaan Malik and his wife Payal Malik’s comments suggesting that she should watch The Kerala Story 2 to understand how Saifi might be misleading her. Chandrika strongly reacted to this remark.

Chandrika said, “Half knowledge is always dangerous. Armaan’s wife claimed that I had left my home. When did I leave my home? I would just like to say that people who live in mud should not throw mud at others. Look at how much mess you have created yourself - clean that first.”

She further added, “What message is Armaan Malik himself giving to society? Should people have three or four marriages? You are shooting songs with other women wearing revealing clothes, and that is not a problem? You married your wife Payal’s friend Kritika… where was your thinking then? When I came out of Bigg Boss, there were talks about a rape case against him. Where was the thinking then?”

Chandrika continued that Armaan should clean up the mess in his house first. “I am in my home, with my child, and I have only one husband.”

She also addressed her videos with Saifi, saying, “I make videos with Saifi because I am a content creator. I am shooting content, not changing my husband. For a wife, the biggest thing is sharing her husband with someone else. I would never tolerate that. I have only faced cheating. Those people are not in a position to point fingers at me.”





