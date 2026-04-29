Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Parvesh Wahi was elected Mayor of Delhi. He secured 156 out of 165 votes.
Delhi Mayoral Elections: BJP’s Parvesh Wahi Elected Delhi Mayor With Overwhelming Majority
The mayoral election is decided by an electoral college comprising elected councillors along with nominated parliamentarians and legislators.
- BJP's Parvesh Wahi elected Delhi Mayor with 156 votes.
- AAP abstained from mayoral election, giving BJP advantage.
- BJP secured victory with strong numerical superiority.
Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Parvesh Wahi was elected Mayor of Delhi after securing 156 votes out of 165 in the mayoral election, marking a decisive victory for the BJP in the national capital’s civic body.
BJP Mayor Candidate, Pravesh Wahi says, "...We aim to provide good facilities to the people of Delhi...We will work to clear the piles of garbage inherited from the legacy of previous governments and ensure a clean Delhi".
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The BJP nominee won by a commanding margin, underlining the party’s numerical strength in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and consolidating its position in the city’s civic administration.
AAP Stayed Out Of Mayor, Deputy Mayor Race
The result came after the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party opted to stay out of the contest for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, leaving the BJP with a clear electoral advantage.
BJP Held Strong Numerical Edge
The mayoral election is decided by an electoral college comprising elected councillors along with nominated parliamentarians and legislators.
#WATCH | Delhi: BJP Mayor Candidate, Pravesh Wahi says, "...We aim to provide good facilities to the people of Delhi...We will work to clear the piles of garbage inherited from the legacy of previous governments and ensure a clean Delhi" pic.twitter.com/88TjLeWnbo— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026
According to data cited by PTI, the BJP entered the contest with an established base of 142 secured votes.
This included:
- 123 elected councillors
- 7 Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi
- 1 Rajya Sabha MP
- 11 nominated MLAs
AAP’s Strength Reduced To 105 Votes
In comparison, the Aam Aadmi Party held 105 votes in the electoral college, comprising:
- 100 councillors
- 3 MLAs
- 2 Rajya Sabha members
AAP’s tally was reduced following the exit of Swati Maliwal, who later joined the BJP.
Significant Boost For BJP
Parvesh Wahi’s victory is being seen as a significant political boost for the BJP in Delhi’s municipal governance, further strengthening the party’s hold over the capital’s civic administration.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who was elected Mayor of Delhi?
Why did the Aam Aadmi Party not contest the mayoral election?
The Aam Aadmi Party opted to stay out of the contest for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor. This gave the BJP a clear electoral advantage.
What gave the BJP a numerical advantage in the mayoral election?
The BJP had a strong numerical edge in the electoral college. This included elected councillors, Lok Sabha MPs, a Rajya Sabha MP, and nominated MLAs.
How many votes did the BJP have in the electoral college before the election?
The BJP entered the contest with a base of 142 secured votes. This comprised 123 elected councillors and several MPs and nominated MLAs.