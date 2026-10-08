'Why Defame Me?': Mary Kom’s Ex-Husband Files Defamation Case Amid Her 'Bigg Boss 20' Stint

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Onler Kom filed criminal defamation case against ex-wife Mary.

He alleges Mary Kom made disparaging public remarks.

Mary Kom previously accused Onler of significant financial misconduct.

Onler denies allegations; seeks to avoid public defamation.

Olympic medallist boxer Mary Kom’s former husband, Onler Kom, has filed a criminal defamation case against her, alleging that she has made disparaging remarks about him on television and other public platforms. The development comes as Mary Kom is currently appearing as a contestant on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20.

Onler Kom Files Criminal Defamation Case Against Mary Kom

Onler Kom confirmed that he has initiated criminal defamation proceedings against Mary Kom and said the matter is now before the court. The next hearing has been scheduled for November 19, 2026.

“She is saying so many lies about me on public platforms just to get attention. I have filed a criminal defamation case against her. The case has been filed, with the next hearing scheduled for November 19, 2026,” Onler told IANS.

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The legal action follows a public dispute between the former couple, with allegations and counter-allegations emerging after their divorce.

Mary Kom Had Accused Onler Of Financial Misconduct

Mary Kom had previously accused Onler of cheating her of crores of rupees that she earned during her boxing career. She also alleged that loans had been taken in her name, her property was mortgaged and some of her assets were transferred to Onler’s name without her proper consent.

Onler has rejected those allegations. He said he has no objection to Mary Kom moving forward with her life after their divorce, but maintained that he does not want to be publicly blamed or defamed.

“I don’t drink alcohol anymore. I have small children, and she cannot keep defaming me every time. Humara divorce ho chuka hai (we are divorced). She can do whatever she wants; I have no problem with that. But why defame me?” he said.

Onler Says He Has Not Discussed Mary Kom’s Personal Life

Onler also claimed that he has consciously avoided speaking publicly about what he described as Mary Kom’s personal weaknesses, despite the allegations made against him.

“Have I ever revealed any of her weaknesses to anyone? No. She has many bad habits, but I have never spoken about them publicly,” he added.

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Mary Kom And Onler Kom’s Marriage And Divorce

Mary Kom and Onler Kom married in 2005 and have four children. Onler supported Mary throughout her boxing career and handled responsibilities at home while she competed on the international stage.

The couple separated following years of differences and eventually divorced in 2023. Their legal dispute has now resurfaced publicly, with Onler seeking legal action over comments he says have damaged his reputation.

(With inputs from IANS)