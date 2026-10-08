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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Why Defame Me?': Mary Kom’s Ex-Husband Files Defamation Case Amid Her 'Bigg Boss 20' Stint

'Why Defame Me?': Mary Kom’s Ex-Husband Files Defamation Case Amid Her 'Bigg Boss 20' Stint

Mary Kom’s ex-husband Onler Kom has filed a criminal defamation case against the boxer, as she appears on Bigg Boss 20. The next hearing is scheduled for November 19.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 06:28 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Onler Kom filed criminal defamation case against ex-wife Mary.
  • He alleges Mary Kom made disparaging public remarks.
  • Mary Kom previously accused Onler of significant financial misconduct.
  • Onler denies allegations; seeks to avoid public defamation.

Olympic medallist boxer Mary Kom’s former husband, Onler Kom, has filed a criminal defamation case against her, alleging that she has made disparaging remarks about him on television and other public platforms. The development comes as Mary Kom is currently appearing as a contestant on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20.

Onler Kom Files Criminal Defamation Case Against Mary Kom

Onler Kom confirmed that he has initiated criminal defamation proceedings against Mary Kom and said the matter is now before the court. The next hearing has been scheduled for November 19, 2026.

“She is saying so many lies about me on public platforms just to get attention. I have filed a criminal defamation case against her. The case has been filed, with the next hearing scheduled for November 19, 2026,” Onler told IANS.

ALSO READ: 'Meet Those Countless Victims': VHP Hits Backs At Vivek Agnihotri's Hinduism Remarks

The legal action follows a public dispute between the former couple, with allegations and counter-allegations emerging after their divorce.

Mary Kom Had Accused Onler Of Financial Misconduct

Mary Kom had previously accused Onler of cheating her of crores of rupees that she earned during her boxing career. She also alleged that loans had been taken in her name, her property was mortgaged and some of her assets were transferred to Onler’s name without her proper consent.

Onler has rejected those allegations. He said he has no objection to Mary Kom moving forward with her life after their divorce, but maintained that he does not want to be publicly blamed or defamed.

“I don’t drink alcohol anymore. I have small children, and she cannot keep defaming me every time. Humara divorce ho chuka hai (we are divorced). She can do whatever she wants; I have no problem with that. But why defame me?” he said.

Onler Says He Has Not Discussed Mary Kom’s Personal Life

Onler also claimed that he has consciously avoided speaking publicly about what he described as Mary Kom’s personal weaknesses, despite the allegations made against him.

“Have I ever revealed any of her weaknesses to anyone? No. She has many bad habits, but I have never spoken about them publicly,” he added.

ALSO READ: Mika Singh Says He Meets Salman Khan At 1 AM: ‘Usse Pehle Woh Dekhte Nahi Hain’

Mary Kom And Onler Kom’s Marriage And Divorce

Mary Kom and Onler Kom married in 2005 and have four children. Onler supported Mary throughout her boxing career and handled responsibilities at home while she competed on the international stage.

The couple separated following years of differences and eventually divorced in 2023. Their legal dispute has now resurfaced publicly, with Onler seeking legal action over comments he says have damaged his reputation.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Onler Kom filed a criminal defamation case against Mary Kom?

Onler Kom filed the case because he alleges Mary Kom made disparaging remarks about him on television and other public platforms. He claims these comments are lies intended to get attention and have defamed him.

What are Mary Kom's past accusations against Onler Kom?

Mary Kom previously accused Onler of financial misconduct. She alleged he cheated her of crores, took loans in her name, mortgaged property, and transferred assets without her consent.

When is the next hearing for the defamation case?

The next hearing for the criminal defamation case filed by Onler Kom against Mary Kom is scheduled for November 19, 2026.

When did Mary Kom and Onler Kom divorce?

Mary Kom and Onler Kom divorced in 2023 after years of differences. They had married in 2005 and have four children together.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Oct 2026 06:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mary Kom Onler Bigg Boss 20 Mary Kom Defamation Case
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