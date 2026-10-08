'Meet Those Countless Victims': VHP Hits Backs At Vivek Agnihotri's Hinduism Remarks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri distinguished Hindu philosophy from superstition.

VHP questioned Agnihotri's focus on Hindu practices only.

VHP also accused Agnihotri for placing religion against innovation and productivity.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's latest comments on Hinduism have triggered a fresh response from the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), with the organisation questioning his remarks on religious practices, superstition and what he described as "unscientific definitions".

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal responded to Agnihotri on X on Wednesday, October 7, after the filmmaker addressed the criticism surrounding his earlier "tax religion" remark.

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Vivek Agnihotri Says No One Needs To 'Share Knowledge' On Religion

In his latest post, Agnihotri made a "humble request" to devotees not to share knowledge about religion, particularly Hinduism, on X, arguing that "everyone here is already wise".

The filmmaker also wondered what the creators of the Upanishads, prominent Hindu philosophers and Swami Vivekananda might have said about the current discourse had they been alive today.

He then drew a distinction between Hindu philosophy and practices he described as superstition, miracles and unscientific interpretations.

"As for the rest -- superstitions, miracles, unscientific definitions, and the crowds gathered to make reels -- if you consider that to be Hinduism, then by all means continue with your faith," he said.

"After all, there's no cure for delusion anyway," Agnihotri said, adding that people could speak with him if they ever wanted to "rise a little higher".

सभी श्रद्धालुओं से विनम्र निवेदन है की धर्म, खास तौर पर हिंदू धर्म पर यहाँ ज्ञान ना बांटे। यहाँ सभी ज्ञानी हैं। मैं तो बस यही सोचता हूँ उपनिषदों के रचनाकार, महान हिंदू दार्शनिक और स्वयं स्वामी विवेकानंद आज होते तो क्या कहते। बाक़ी अंधविश्वास, चमत्कार, अवैज्ञानिक परिभाषाओं और रील बनाने वाली भीड़-भाड़ इकट्ठा करने को अगर आप हिंदू धर्म समझते है तो अपनी श्रद्धा जारी रखिए। भ्रम की वैसे भी कोई दवाई नहीं होती। कभी जीवन में थोड़ा ऊपर आने की इच्छा हो तो बातचीत करेंगे। — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 5, 2026

VHP Questions Agnihotri Over His Remarks

Bansal responded by questioning why Agnihotri appeared to focus on such practices in the context of Hinduism while, according to him, similar practices could also be seen at "mazars, madrasas, churches and healing gatherings".

"If not, please meet the countless victims whose faith, religion and everything else has been consumed by them," he said.

The VHP spokesperson also pointed towards the social-media account of an organisation that works on alleged religious conversions. He said videos featuring victims were available there and suggested that they could provide "true knowledge" for a future film.

Bansal further said he agreed with Agnihotri's observation that there is "no cure for delusion", but argued that people should first examine themselves before making such claims about others.

आदरणीय श्री @vivekagnihotri जी आप की इस बात से सभी सहमत हैं कि "धर्म, खास तौर पर हिंदू धर्म पर यहाँ ज्ञान ना बांटे। यहाँ सभी ज्ञानी हैं।" पर, यह बात फिल्मी दुनिया में रमे लोगों पर भी उतनी ही लागू होती है। दूसरा, जिस "अंधविश्वास, चमत्कार, अवैज्ञानिक परिभाषाओं.." की बात आप कर रहे हैं, क्या वे आपको देश के किसी भी पीर, मज़ार, मदरसे, चर्च व चंगाई सभाओं में नज़र नहीं आए? यदि नहीं, तो कृपया उन असंख्य पीड़ितों से मिलिए जिनकी न सिर्फ आस्था व धर्म बल्कि सब कुछ उन्होंने लील लिया। कुछ रेफरेंस चाहिए तो @noconversion को क्लिक करके पीड़ितों के वीडियो भी आप स्वयं देख सकते हैं। शायद यह सच्चा ज्ञान आगे आने वाली किसी फिल्म में भी कुछ काम आ सके! आपकी इस बात से भी भला कोई असहमत क्यों होगा कि "भ्रम की वैसे भी कोई दवाई नहीं होती।" किंतु इसे स्वयं से पहले दूर करना होगा तभी किसी और को कहना उचित है। स्मरण रहे कि हर व्यक्ति को हर जगह पैर नहीं पसारने चाहिए और धर्म के विषय में बोलने से पूर्व तो बहुत जरूरी है कि उसके मर्मज्ञ पूज्य संतों और विद्वानों से आवश्यक ज्ञान अवश्य लेना चाहिए। — विनोद बंसल Vinod Bansal বিনোদ বনসল వినోద్ బన్సాల్ (@vinod_bansal) October 7, 2026

'People Should Not Overstep Their Boundaries'

Bansal also urged people discussing religion to first gain a proper understanding of the subject from respected saints and scholars.

"Every person should remember that they should not overstep their boundaries, and when speaking about religion, it is especially important to first acquire the necessary knowledge from revered saints and scholars who are well-versed in the subject," he said.

He also questioned Agnihotri's assertion that people should not share religious knowledge, arguing that the same principle should apply to those in the film industry.

"Everyone agrees with your statement that no one should share knowledge about religion, especially Hinduism, here because everyone is wise. But this applies equally to people immersed in the film world," Bansal said.

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What Triggered The 'Tax Religion' Row?

The latest exchange follows Agnihotri's earlier post featuring a video of a large gathering of devotees at Uttarakhand's Kainchi Dham.

Reacting to the footage, Agnihotri said that if the government could tax religion, India would become the world's richest country overnight.

Bansal had previously criticised the filmmaker, saying pilgrimage centres are closely linked to India's civilisation, culture, social life and local economies. He also accused Agnihotri of placing religion against innovation and productivity.

The VHP spokesperson further questioned the "religion tax" comment by pointing out that the film industry seeks tax exemptions for movies and asking whether Agnihotri's remarks were connected to the promotion of an upcoming film.

Bansal also maintained that the "faithful, religious and nationalist Hindu society" had supported Agnihotri's films and contributed to their success.

The exchange has now opened another chapter in the ongoing public debate over Agnihotri's comments on religion and the response they have drawn from the VHP.

(With inputs from PTI)