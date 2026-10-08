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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Meet Those Countless Victims': VHP Hits Backs At Vivek Agnihotri's Hinduism Remarks

'Meet Those Countless Victims': VHP Hits Backs At Vivek Agnihotri's Hinduism Remarks

VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal hit back at Vivek Agnihotri over his remarks on Hinduism, superstition and his earlier 'tax religion' comment.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 06:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri distinguished Hindu philosophy from superstition.
  • VHP questioned Agnihotri's focus on Hindu practices only.
  • VHP also accused Agnihotri for placing religion against innovation and productivity.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's latest comments on Hinduism have triggered a fresh response from the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), with the organisation questioning his remarks on religious practices, superstition and what he described as "unscientific definitions".

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal responded to Agnihotri on X on Wednesday, October 7, after the filmmaker addressed the criticism surrounding his earlier "tax religion" remark.

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Vivek Agnihotri Says No One Needs To 'Share Knowledge' On Religion

In his latest post, Agnihotri made a "humble request" to devotees not to share knowledge about religion, particularly Hinduism, on X, arguing that "everyone here is already wise".

The filmmaker also wondered what the creators of the Upanishads, prominent Hindu philosophers and Swami Vivekananda might have said about the current discourse had they been alive today.

He then drew a distinction between Hindu philosophy and practices he described as superstition, miracles and unscientific interpretations.

"As for the rest -- superstitions, miracles, unscientific definitions, and the crowds gathered to make reels -- if you consider that to be Hinduism, then by all means continue with your faith," he said.

"After all, there's no cure for delusion anyway," Agnihotri said, adding that people could speak with him if they ever wanted to "rise a little higher".

VHP Questions Agnihotri Over His Remarks

Bansal responded by questioning why Agnihotri appeared to focus on such practices in the context of Hinduism while, according to him, similar practices could also be seen at "mazars, madrasas, churches and healing gatherings".

"If not, please meet the countless victims whose faith, religion and everything else has been consumed by them," he said.

The VHP spokesperson also pointed towards the social-media account of an organisation that works on alleged religious conversions. He said videos featuring victims were available there and suggested that they could provide "true knowledge" for a future film.

Bansal further said he agreed with Agnihotri's observation that there is "no cure for delusion", but argued that people should first examine themselves before making such claims about others.

'People Should Not Overstep Their Boundaries'

Bansal also urged people discussing religion to first gain a proper understanding of the subject from respected saints and scholars.

"Every person should remember that they should not overstep their boundaries, and when speaking about religion, it is especially important to first acquire the necessary knowledge from revered saints and scholars who are well-versed in the subject," he said.

He also questioned Agnihotri's assertion that people should not share religious knowledge, arguing that the same principle should apply to those in the film industry.

"Everyone agrees with your statement that no one should share knowledge about religion, especially Hinduism, here because everyone is wise. But this applies equally to people immersed in the film world," Bansal said.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi To Be Watched By CBFC This Week, Film Nears Certification

What Triggered The 'Tax Religion' Row?

The latest exchange follows Agnihotri's earlier post featuring a video of a large gathering of devotees at Uttarakhand's Kainchi Dham.

Reacting to the footage, Agnihotri said that if the government could tax religion, India would become the world's richest country overnight.

Bansal had previously criticised the filmmaker, saying pilgrimage centres are closely linked to India's civilisation, culture, social life and local economies. He also accused Agnihotri of placing religion against innovation and productivity.

The VHP spokesperson further questioned the "religion tax" comment by pointing out that the film industry seeks tax exemptions for movies and asking whether Agnihotri's remarks were connected to the promotion of an upcoming film.

Bansal also maintained that the "faithful, religious and nationalist Hindu society" had supported Agnihotri's films and contributed to their success.

The exchange has now opened another chapter in the ongoing public debate over Agnihotri's comments on religion and the response they have drawn from the VHP.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What recent comments by Vivek Agnihotri sparked a response from the VHP?

Vivek Agnihotri recently requested devotees not to share religious knowledge on X, arguing everyone there is wise. He also differentiated Hindu philosophy from superstitions and unscientific interpretations.

How did the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) react to Agnihotri's remarks?

VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal questioned Agnihotri's focus on Hindu practices, asking why he didn't mention similar practices in other religious gatherings. He also urged Agnihotri to examine himself first.

What was Vivek Agnihotri's remark?

Agnihotri had previously suggested that if the government could tax religion, India would become the world's richest country overnight. This earlier comment also drew criticism from the VHP.

What did the VHP advise regarding discussing religious topics?

VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal advised that people, especially those in the film industry, should not overstep their boundaries. He urged them to acquire necessary knowledge from revered saints and scholars before speaking on religion.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Oct 2026 06:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vivek Agnihotri VHP Hinduism Vinod Bansal
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