Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Revise known topics; avoid new material before CAT.

Prioritize accuracy, consistent sleep; skip last-minute mocks.

Avoid rushing, random guesses, or comparing scores.

IIMs enhance security with face matching and mobile jammers.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 will be conducted on November 29 (Sunday) in three shifts across around 170 cities. With just four days left, candidates should focus on revision rather than trying to cover new topics.

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have made additional security arrangements for the examination, including face matching and mobile jammers at selected centres.

As the exam approaches, three Supergrads students from Toprankers, who scored 99 percentile or above in CAT 2025, have shared their last-week preparation strategies and tips for aspirants.

CAT 2026: 5 Last-Minute Preparation Tips

Candidates can follow these suggestions to make the most of their remaining preparation time:

Revise formulas and previous mistakes: Go through your error notebook, important Quant formulas, especially Arithmetic and Algebra, and previously attempted CAT questions.

Avoid too many mock tests: Stop taking full-length mock tests two to three days before the exam. A sudden drop in scores can affect your confidence.

Follow your exam schedule: Practise during the time slot in which you will appear for CAT. Maintain a regular sleep routine so you feel fresh on exam day.

Focus on accuracy: Do not try to attempt every question. Identify the questions you can solve confidently across VARC, DILR and QA.

Keep exam essentials ready: Check your exam centre location and arrange your admit card, photograph and original ID proof in advance.

CAT 2026: 5 Mistakes To Avoid Before The Exam

Toppers also advise candidates to avoid these common mistakes during the final days:

Starting new topics: Do not try to learn unfamiliar concepts or change your preparation strategy at the last moment.

Rushing through questions: Trying to increase speed suddenly can lead to careless mistakes and lower accuracy.

Spending too much time on difficult questions: Avoid getting stuck on lengthy DILR sets or tough Quant questions. Move to easier questions when needed.

Making random guesses: Avoid blind guessing, as incorrect answers can attract negative marking. Also, do not ignore any sections.

Comparing scores with others: Spending too much time checking other candidates' scores and preparation discussions can distract you from your own revision.

With CAT 2026 scheduled for November 29, candidates should use the remaining days wisely. Revising familiar topics, getting enough sleep, and avoiding unnecessary stress can help them enter the examination with confidence.

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