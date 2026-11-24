Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Allegations sparked discussion on industry's treatment of technicians.

Ramayana, the film featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, has drawn attention for its scale and cast. Now, its visual effects studio, DNEG, is facing criticism after an artist who worked on the project raised concerns about his experience at the company. Environmental modelling artist Rahul Dhanwe said he spent more than four years at the studio, including two years on the film, without receiving a salary increment. He also claimed he was laid off after repeatedly supporting the company through difficult periods. Dhanwe shared his account on LinkedIn, prompting discussion about the treatment of VFX professionals at work.

Ramayana VFX Artist Rahul Dhanwe Shares DNEG Experience

Environmental modelling artist Rahul Dhanwe, who worked at DNEG for around four and a half years, has spoken about his time at the visual effects studio in a LinkedIn post. According to Dhanwe, he spent the last two years of his tenure working on Ramayana. He alleged that despite being with the company for more than four years, he did not receive a salary increment during that period.

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Dhanwe also claimed that he continued to support DNEG when the studio was going through difficult times, but was eventually laid off.

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Rahul Dhanwe Claims Layoff After Years Of Work

In his post, Dhanwe said employees were repeatedly encouraged by senior management to stand by the company during challenging periods. He expressed disappointment that their commitment did not lead to the outcome he had hoped for.

"But what did we get in return? A layoff," he wrote. Dhanwe added that he had not expected any special treatment, but the decision was difficult to accept after spending 4.6 years at the studio. He also spoke about missing the opportunity to see the film's eventual success, despite dedicating two years of work to the project.

Ramayana VFX Artist Shares Gratuity Update

Dhanwe also expressed concern for the artists currently working on Ramayana Part 2, hoping they would not experience a similar situation. In a subsequent update, he revealed that he had received his gratuity. As of now, neither DNEG nor producer Namit Malhotra has issued an official response to Dhanwe's allegations.