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'NDA Is Complete': BJP-Shiromani Akali Dal Announce Alliance For Punjab Polls
The BJP and SAD announced their alliance for the upcoming Punjab elections on Tuesday, six years after the Punjab party walked out of the alliance over the farm laws.
BJP President Nitin Nabin, Home Minister Amit Shah and Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal made the alliance announcement at a press conference on the occasion of Guru Purab.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
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