Dhanush Meets Vithya Ramraj And Her Family After Her Historic Asian Games Feat, See Photos

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Her family's financial hardship supported her athletic journey.

Tamil actor Dhanush recently met Indian athlete Vithya Ramraj and congratulated her on an impressive outing at the 2026 Asian Games. Vithya returned from the competition with three medals and etched her name in the record books after surpassing legendary athlete PT Usha’s long-standing national record in the women’s 400m hurdles. Pictures from their meeting show Dhanush interacting with Vithya and her family while also taking a look at the medals she won at the Asian Games. The actor’s gesture comes after Vithya’s performances brought renewed attention to Indian athletics.

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Dhanush Meets Vithya Ramraj And Her Family

Dhanush met Vithya following her successful Asian Games campaign and personally congratulated her on her achievements. The photographs from the meeting feature the actor alongside the athlete and her family. Vithya’s journey to the international stage has also been marked by considerable challenges. Her family played an important role in helping her continue her athletic career despite financial difficulties. Her father, S Ramraj, works as a truck driver and had struggled to meet the expenses associated with her training and sporting equipment. At times, even buying essential items such as running shoes was difficult for the family. Vithya’s twin sister Nithya also supported her sporting ambitions by contributing a portion of her salary towards her expenses. Her father took up additional work as the family continued to find ways to fund her training.

Vithya Ramraj Wins Three Medals At Asian Games

The 28-year-old athlete from Coimbatore enjoyed a memorable campaign at the 2026 Asian Games. She won gold as part of India’s women’s 4x400m relay team, silver in the mixed 4x400m relay and bronze in the women’s 400m hurdles. However, it was her performance in the 400m hurdles that became the biggest talking point. Vithya clocked 54.75 seconds to win bronze and break the national record that had been held by PT Usha for more than four decades. The achievement was particularly significant because Vithya had previously come close to Usha’s mark. She had equalled the 55.42-second record at the previous Asian Games before finally going past it in Nagoya.

Vithya Surpasses PT Usha's Long-Standing Record

Vithya’s 54.75-second timing not only earned her an Asian Games bronze but also moved the national benchmark forward after decades. PT Usha had set the earlier mark at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. Following Vithya’s record-breaking run, Usha congratulated the young athlete and praised her for pushing beyond a milestone that had stood for years. Usha described the achievement as a proud moment for Indian athletics and the next generation of athletes. For Vithya, the performance was the result of years of preparation and persistence. She had been chasing the elusive sub-55-second mark and finally achieved it on one of the biggest stages of her career.

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Vithya's Family Stands Behind Her Sporting Journey

While Vithya’s record has put her in the spotlight, her success also highlights the support she received from her family. Her father continued working to manage the financial demands of her training, while her twin sister contributed from her earnings. Their efforts helped Vithya remain focused on athletics despite the financial pressures surrounding professional sport. The athlete has previously acknowledged the role her family played in helping her pursue her ambitions and reach the international stage.

Dhanush's Public Activities Draw Attention

Dhanush’s meeting with Vithya comes at a time when his activities outside the film industry have also been closely followed. At a recent fan gathering in Tiruvallur, the actor spoke about using the collective strength of his fan base for welfare activities. He suggested that fan groups could expand their work beyond film-related events and contribute to social initiatives. His comments sparked discussion because of the political journey of Tamil actor Vijay, whose fan clubs had earlier been involved in welfare activities before he entered electoral politics. Vijay later launched the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in 2024 and became Tamil Nadu Chief Minister after the 2026 Assembly election. Dhanush has also faced questions about whether he could enter politics. DMK MP Kanimozhi had previously remarked that the actor had entered politics, while Dhanush was later asked about the possibility of starting a political party. He did not give a definitive response.

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What's Next For Dhanush?

On the work front, Dhanush is gearing up for his upcoming Tamil action thriller OM: Chapter 1 (Udhiram - The Blood Wood). The film stars Dhanush alongside Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela. Directed by Rajkumar, the film is backed by Wunderbar Films and R Take Studios, with music composed by Sai Abhyankkar. The project is inspired by real-life events, although details about its story have largely been kept under wraps.