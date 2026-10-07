Mika Singh Says He Meets Salman Khan At 1 AM: ‘Usse Pehle Woh Dekhte Nahi Hain’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mika Singh prefers meeting Salman late, avoiding his busy thoughts.

Salman is occupied earlier, preparing for his hosting duties.

Late at night, Salman becomes relaxed, welcoming, and conversational.

Late-night meetings feature relaxed chats, biryani, and hospitality.

Singer Mika Singh has revealed an interesting rule he follows when meeting Salman Khan. During an appearance on Baatein Dil Se With Navika Kumar, Mika explained that he prefers meeting Salman around 8 or 9 PM because the actor is often occupied with his thoughts and preparations earlier in the day. Recalling his visits to the Bigg Boss sets, Mika said Salman usually spends time having tea or coffee and preparing before hosting the show. However, the singer said Salman is completely different when they meet late at night. Mika recalled meeting him around 1 AM, describing him as relaxed and welcoming.

Mika Singh On Salman Khan’s Pre-Show Routine

During the conversation on Baatein Dil Se With Navika Kumar, Mika Singh explained why he prefers meeting Salman Khan later in the evening. The singer said he has noticed that Salman is usually busy or mentally occupied before hosting Bigg Boss. According to Mika, this is why he decided to meet the actor around 8-9 PM instead.

He said, “Toh maine thaan liya ke jab bhi main Salman bhai ko milunga, ek toh main milunga 8-9 baje ke aas paas. Usse pehle woh dekhte nahi hain. Woh aise dekh ke, pata nahi kahan dekhte rehte hain. Kuch karte rehte hain woh.” Mika added that when he visits Salman on the Bigg Boss set, the actor is often drinking tea or coffee and thinking about the show rather than engaging in conversation.

ALSO READ | Ramayana Part 1 To Have Paid Previews A Day Before Official Release In India

Mika Singh Says Salman Is Different At 1 AM

Mika suggested that Salman becomes much more relaxed once his work is done. When the interviewer observed that the actor could be mentally preparing for the show, Mika agreed and shared that he sometimes meets Salman as late as 1 AM. “Main unko milta hoon raat ko 1 baje,” Mika said.

He went on to describe Salman during those late-night meetings as completely “chilled out”. According to Mika, the actor is more conversational and hospitable at that time.

ALSO READ | Dhanush Meets Vithya Ramraj And Her Family After Her Historic Asian Games Feat, See Photos

Salman Khan And Mika Singh’s Late-Night Biryani Sessions

Mika also gave a glimpse into what these late-night meetings with Salman look like. Recalling the actor's relaxed mood, he said there is often food around, including biryani, and Salman personally encourages him to eat. “Chilled out hote hain. Poori biryani padhi hoti hai. Khao, khud khilate rehte hain,” Mika said.

The singer's comments offer a peek into a more informal side of Salman, away from his busy schedule as the host of Bigg Boss.