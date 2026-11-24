Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonia Gandhi alleged Rajiv's security was withdrawn for assassination.

She recalled risky tours; Rahul warned about poor protection.

Rahul reiterated intentional security withdrawal, discussing family memories.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has revisited the security concerns surrounding former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, alleging that his protection was deliberately withdrawn to facilitate his assassination. She made the remarks during a candid conversation with her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, about her book Belonging: A Journey of Love.

In a video shared on X, the Congress leader recalled Rajiv Gandhi's political tours as Leader of the Opposition, the threats he faced and the concerns she had raised about his security. Rahul and Priyanka also shared their memories of their father during the conversation.

Sonia Gandhi Recalls Rajiv's Risky Political Tours

Speaking about the memories that shaped her book, Sonia Gandhi said she drew from her personal experiences, while her children contributed their recollections, giving the stories "a whole new life".

She also described Rahul and Priyanka as her greatest source of happiness and strength, while joking about how they often tested her patience.

Recalling Rajiv Gandhi's travels as Leader of the Opposition, Sonia spoke about a particularly disturbing tour through states governed by opposition parties. He travelled in an open jeep and faced stone-pelting and protests during the visits.

"It was quite a horrible tour," she said, expressing concern over the security arrangements provided to him.

Rahul Gandhi Had Warned Mother About Father's Security

Rahul Gandhi, who accompanied his father during the tour, had witnessed the protests and stone-pelting firsthand.

Sonia recalled that her son was deeply disturbed by what he had seen and warned her about the possible consequences of inadequate security.

"When he came home, he told me, 'Mama, if we don't do something about Papa's security, I know I'm going to come back for his funeral very soon'," she said.

According to Sonia, the tour of Bihar further intensified her concerns. She said she had repeatedly raised questions about Rajiv Gandhi's protection before the incident.

Making a strong allegation about the withdrawal of his security, she said, "Papa's security was removed so that he got killed. Papa's security removal was not just an accident. It was done on purpose so that he got killed."

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Rahul Gandhi Says Book Leaves Out Several Memories

Sharing the video on X, Rahul Gandhi said that despite the book running into more than 500 pages, his mother had left out certain aspects of their family's experiences.

He also referred to the 2004 decision concerning his father's security, alleging that there had been an intention behind its withdrawal.

"The proposal didn't go according to plan, and neither did my seventh birthday. The decision in 2004 gave some of us relief but others joy. There was an intention behind withdrawing Papa's security. And even after 500+ pages, there are some things Ma has left out of her book," he wrote.

Rahul added that he and Priyanka had sat down with their mother to revisit those memories, bringing back moments of happiness, laughter and pain.

Sonia Gandhi Remembers Early Days In India

The conversation also touched upon Sonia Gandhi's transition from Italy to India. Recalling her arrival in the country in 1968, she spoke about the conditions she encountered during her early years.

She said the widespread poverty in India was what shocked her the most when she moved to the country.