Income Tax Raid On 'Ramayana' Producer Prime Focus; Company Shares Fall 8% After Raid

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Income Tax Department searched Prime Focus Limited, its CA.

Action followed evidence from previous film industry searches.

Allegations include tax evasion, irregularities, foreign fund transfers.

Investigators are examining financial trails and unearthed transactions.

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday morning launched searches at the premises of Prime Focus Limited, a company involved in the film and entertainment industry, and its chartered accountant (CA). Prime Focus Limited is owned by Ramayan producer Namit Malhotra.

According to sources, this action is being taken on the basis of documents and evidence found during the Income Tax search conducted last week at the premises of film personalities and several production companies.

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Income Tax Department Launched Searches

The Income Tax Department has received information regarding alleged tax evasion, financial irregularities, and transactions involving foreign fund transfers. In connection with this, documents and financial records are being examined at the premises of Prime Focus and the CA. The investigating agency's primary focus is on examining the financial trail, documents, and transactions uncovered during the earlier searches. The true nature and purpose of the transactions being investigated are also being examined.

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At present, the action of the Income Tax Department is going on and further information in the case is likely to come out only after the search is completed.



