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English NewsEntertainmentIncome Tax Raid On 'Ramayana' Producer Prime Focus; Company Shares Fall 8% After Raid

Income Tax Raid On 'Ramayana' Producer Prime Focus; Company Shares Fall 8% After Raid

The Income Tax Department is mainly tracing the money trail and scrutinising the documents and transactions that surfaced during the earlier raids.

Written By : Suraj Ojha |  Updated at : 07 Oct 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Income Tax Department searched Prime Focus Limited, its CA.
  • Action followed evidence from previous film industry searches.
  • Allegations include tax evasion, irregularities, foreign fund transfers.
  • Investigators are examining financial trails and unearthed transactions.

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday morning launched searches at the premises of Prime Focus Limited, a company involved in the film and entertainment industry, and its chartered accountant (CA). Prime Focus Limited is owned by Ramayan producer Namit Malhotra.

According to sources, this action is being taken on the basis of documents and evidence found during the Income Tax search conducted last week at the premises of film personalities and several production companies.

ALSO READ| Rakul Preet Singh Denies Income Tax Searches At Residence: ‘From Armed Forces Background, Don’t Hold Benami Property’

Income Tax Department Launched Searches

The Income Tax Department has received information regarding alleged tax evasion, financial irregularities, and transactions involving foreign fund transfers. In connection with this, documents and financial records are being examined at the premises of Prime Focus and the CA. The investigating agency's primary focus is on examining the financial trail, documents, and transactions uncovered during the earlier searches. The true nature and purpose of the transactions being investigated are also being examined.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut Mocks Jaya Bachchan Over Her Remark During INDIA Bloc Protest: ‘When You’re Asked What You Want To Say’

At present, the action of the Income Tax Department is going on and further information in the case is likely to come out only after the search is completed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which entities are being searched by the Income Tax Department?

The Income Tax Department is searching Prime Focus Limited and its chartered accountant. Prime Focus Limited is owned by Ramayan producer Namit Malhotra.

What prompted the Income Tax Department to conduct these searches?

The searches are based on documents and evidence found during previous Income Tax searches conducted last week at film personalities and production companies.

What financial allegations is the Income Tax Department investigating?

The department is investigating alleged tax evasion, financial irregularities, and transactions involving foreign fund transfers. They are examining financial trails and documents.

Who is the owner of Prime Focus Limited?

Prime Focus Limited is owned by Namit Malhotra, known as the producer of Ramayan.

Published at : 07 Oct 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vashu Bhagnani Ramayana Income Tax News Income Tax Department Prime Focus Namit Malhotra Kumar Mangat Pathak Ramayana Part: I
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