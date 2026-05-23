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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Papa Bahut Special The': Bobby Deol Gets Emotional Remembering Father Dharmendra

'Papa Bahut Special The': Bobby Deol Gets Emotional Remembering Father Dharmendra

Bobby Deol became emotional while remembering his late father Dharmendra during a conversation on Shekhar Suman’s chat show, recalling the love and admiration the legendary actor received worldwide.

By : IANS | Updated at : 23 May 2026 03:30 PM (IST)

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol turned emotional and got teary eyed while speaking about his life after the demise of his dear father, legendary actor Dharmendra.

The actor, during his appearance on the relaunched chat show ‘Shekhar Tonite’, in a heartfelt conversation with host Shekhar Suman, opened up about the void left behind by his father.

He also expressed how deeply loved Dharmendra was, not just by his family but by people across the world.

During the conversation, Shekhar Suman emotionally told Bobby, “Ek bahut bada vriksh hota hai jiske neeche aap aur aapka parivaar bandha hota hai. Jab woh chala jaata hai toh kitna khaali-khaali lagta hai”

(There is a huge tree under which you and your family were sheltered. When that tree leaves, life suddenly feels empty.)

Bobby responded by initially sympathising with Shekhar Suman too for losing his elder son at a very young age.

“Aapne apni zindagi mein kisi ko khoya hai aur main jaanta hoon aap kis dard se guzre honge. Mujhe nahi lagta ki aap kabhi uss dard se poori tarah ubhar paaye honge.” (You have lost someone very important in your life, and I know the pain you must have gone through. I don’t think one can ever truly get over it)

Talking about his life after his dearest father Dharmendra’s demise, Bobby who seemed visible emotional said, “Mere liye mere papa woh insaan the jinko poori duniya bahut pyaar karti thi. Humein hamesha yeh ehsaas tha, lekin jab woh chale gaye toh sirf humare liye nahi, poori duniya ke liye bahut dukh tha. Main jahan bhi jaata hoon, log unhe yaad karke emotional ho jaate hain. Papa bahut special the. Unke jaisa koi nahi ho sakta.”

(For me, my father was someone whom the whole world loved immensely. We always knew that, but when he left, there was so much pain and sorrow, not just for us or our family, but for everyone. Wherever I go, people still speak about him emotionally. That’s the kind of person Papa was. Papa was special. No one can ever be like him)

Shekhar Suman further recalled Dharmendra’s simplicity and warmth and said, “Sunny, Bobby aur parivaar ke alawa bhi woh sabse utna hi pyaar karte the. Farmhouse par jo bhi milta tha, unse baat karte the, chahe gardener ho, house help ho, ya koi aur. Baingan, methi aur parathon tak ki baatein karte the. Isse zyada simple insaan kaun ho sakta hai?”

(Apart from Sunny, Bobby and his family, he loved everyone equally. Whoever met him at the farmhouse, he would speak to them warmly, whether it was the gardener, the house help or anyone else. He would happily talk about brinjals, fenugreek and parathas. Who could be simpler than that?”)

Talking about Dharmendra, the legendary actor was regarded as one of Indian cinema’s most iconic stars.

He enjoyed a glorious career spanning over 6 decades with films like ‘Sholay’, ‘Chupke Chupke’, ‘Satyakam’, ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’ and ‘Phool Aur Patthar’.

The actor passed away in November 2025 at the age of 89, just 10 days before his 90th birthday.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 23 May 2026 03:30 PM (IST)
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Dharmendra Bobby Deol Shekhar SUman Shekhar Tonite
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