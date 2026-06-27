Bella Hadid is openly battling Lyme disease, a chronic illness she was diagnosed with in 2012. She recently shared a heartfelt update on a difficult flare-up.
'Nothing Helping': Bella Hadid Tears Up Over Lyme Disease Flare-Up; Thanks Fans For Support
Bella Hadid has shared an emotional update on her ongoing battle with Lyme disease, revealing the physical and mental challenges of a recent chronic illness flare-up.
- Bella Hadid detailed her ongoing Lyme disease flare-up challenges.
- Hadid described chronic pain, fatigue, and brain fog symptoms.
- Despite protocols, flare-up persisted; she reassured concerned followers.
Bella Hadid has given fans a raw and heartfelt glimpse into her ongoing battle with Lyme disease. The 29-year-old model shared a series of emotional Instagram Stories detailing the challenges of a recent flare-up, revealing that despite following multiple treatment plans, she continues to struggle with both the physical and mental effects of the condition.
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Bella Hadid Opens Up About Living With Lyme Disease
In her Instagram Stories, Hadid spoke candidly about the difficulty of explaining what life with a chronic illness feels like. Diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012 alongside her mother Yolanda and brother Anwar, the model said the condition brings a range of symptoms, including pain, fatigue, brain fog, anxiety, infections and trauma.
She admitted that putting those experiences into words can be overwhelming, particularly because the illness is often invisible to others.
"You demand answers that no one can find. You fight. You finally have a few good days. You think you've found the right protocol, the right routine, the right treatment... and then a flare up comes back and all of a sudden nothing feels certain again."
She further added, "You wake up with anxiety already living in your body. Physical pain before your feet even touch the floor....And somehow, still have to find the strength to move through another day in a body and mind that are completely exhausted."
Tearful Update Reveals Latest Flare-Up
In her Instagram Story, Hadid shared a tearful selfie while describing how difficult her latest flare-up has been.
"Haven’t been able to shake off this flare up."
She revealed that despite sleeping for 11 hours and taking daily naps, her symptoms have continued.
"Slept 11 hours. Again ... Nap everyday. Took every protocol from any and every doctor I’ve seen. Still nothing helping."
Adding a touch of humour to an otherwise emotional update, she joked, "Now I’ve diagnosed myself with 12 other things so that’s good."
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Thanks Supporters And Apologises For Worrying Fans
The following day, Hadid returned to Instagram to reassure followers who may have been concerned by her emotional posts.
"I know it sounds jarring, but in full truth it’s my reality so it’s something I’m able to cope with to a capacity now."
She apologised if her posts had alarmed anyone and explained that this has been her reality for the past 15 years.
She said, "I’m sorry if I startled anyone. This truly is an every day ebb and flo, for me for the past 15 years. I just had an overwhelming amount of emotion over not being able to do the things my mind is capable of setting, but my body is not capable of doing."
Looking ahead with optimism, she added, "Every day is a new day and tomorrow I’m hoping for, God willing, a better one."
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Frequently Asked Questions
What chronic illness is Bella Hadid battling?
What are some symptoms Bella Hadid experiences from Lyme disease?
She experiences symptoms including pain, fatigue, brain fog, anxiety, infections, and trauma. During a flare-up, she mentioned waking with anxiety and physical pain.
How long has Bella Hadid been dealing with Lyme disease?
Bella Hadid has been living with Lyme disease for 15 years. She was diagnosed in 2012, along with her mother and brother.
How did Bella Hadid share her recent health struggles?
Bella Hadid shared raw and heartfelt updates about her recent flare-up and ongoing battle with Lyme disease through a series of emotional Instagram Stories.