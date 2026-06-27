'Nothing Helping': Bella Hadid Tears Up Over Lyme Disease Flare-Up; Thanks Fans For Support

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bella Hadid detailed her ongoing Lyme disease flare-up challenges.

Hadid described chronic pain, fatigue, and brain fog symptoms.

Despite protocols, flare-up persisted; she reassured concerned followers.

Bella Hadid has given fans a raw and heartfelt glimpse into her ongoing battle with Lyme disease. The 29-year-old model shared a series of emotional Instagram Stories detailing the challenges of a recent flare-up, revealing that despite following multiple treatment plans, she continues to struggle with both the physical and mental effects of the condition.

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Bella Hadid Opens Up About Living With Lyme Disease

In her Instagram Stories, Hadid spoke candidly about the difficulty of explaining what life with a chronic illness feels like. Diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012 alongside her mother Yolanda and brother Anwar, the model said the condition brings a range of symptoms, including pain, fatigue, brain fog, anxiety, infections and trauma.

She admitted that putting those experiences into words can be overwhelming, particularly because the illness is often invisible to others.

"You demand answers that no one can find. You fight. You finally have a few good days. You think you've found the right protocol, the right routine, the right treatment... and then a flare up comes back and all of a sudden nothing feels certain again."

She further added, "You wake up with anxiety already living in your body. Physical pain before your feet even touch the floor....And somehow, still have to find the strength to move through another day in a body and mind that are completely exhausted."

Tearful Update Reveals Latest Flare-Up

In her Instagram Story, Hadid shared a tearful selfie while describing how difficult her latest flare-up has been.

"Haven’t been able to shake off this flare up."

She revealed that despite sleeping for 11 hours and taking daily naps, her symptoms have continued.

"Slept 11 hours. Again ... Nap everyday. Took every protocol from any and every doctor I’ve seen. Still nothing helping."

Adding a touch of humour to an otherwise emotional update, she joked, "Now I’ve diagnosed myself with 12 other things so that’s good."

(Image Source: Instagram/@bellahadid)

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Thanks Supporters And Apologises For Worrying Fans

The following day, Hadid returned to Instagram to reassure followers who may have been concerned by her emotional posts.

"I know it sounds jarring, but in full truth it’s my reality so it’s something I’m able to cope with to a capacity now."

(Image Source: Instagram/@bellahadid)

She apologised if her posts had alarmed anyone and explained that this has been her reality for the past 15 years.

She said, "I’m sorry if I startled anyone. This truly is an every day ebb and flo, for me for the past 15 years. I just had an overwhelming amount of emotion over not being able to do the things my mind is capable of setting, but my body is not capable of doing."

Looking ahead with optimism, she added, "Every day is a new day and tomorrow I’m hoping for, God willing, a better one."