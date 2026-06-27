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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTaylor Swift Planning Multiple Outfits For Wedding To Travis Kelce; Bridal Look Inspired By Elizabeth Taylor

Taylor Swift Planning Multiple Outfits For Wedding To Travis Kelce; Bridal Look Inspired By Elizabeth Taylor

Ed Sheeran, Gigi Hadid, the Haim sisters, Sombr, Suki Waterhouse, Cara Delevingne, and Mariska Hargitay are reportedly expected to attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding in New York.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce planning two-day Madison Square Garden wedding.
  • Celebrations feature intimate gathering then large guest reception.
  • Multiple bridal looks planned, inspired by Elizabeth Taylor's gown.
  • Celebrity guests, street closures, and tent permits arranged.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift is reportedly pulling out all the stops for her wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce. The couple, both 36, are said to be planning an extravagant two-day celebration at New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden next week.

According to a report by Page Six, the festivities will begin with an intimate gathering on July 2, attended by around 100 close family members and friends. A much larger celebration is expected to follow on July 3, with an estimated 1,000 to 2,000 guests. Invitations were reportedly extended via personal phone calls, and Ed Sheeran, Gigi Hadid, the Haim sisters, Sombr, Suki Waterhouse, Cara Delevingne, Mariska Hargitay, and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid are expected to attend the wedding. 

ALSO READ| Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce To Get Married At Madison Square Garden, Host 2,000 Guests

It was earlier reported that a permit application filed by Winick Productions has requested street closures around Madison Square Garden, along with a public tent outside the venue.

Taylor Swift To Wear Multiple Bridal Looks

The Grammy-winning singer is planning several outfit changes throughout the celebrations. Among the designers reportedly being considered are Monse founders Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, who previously served as co-creative directors at Oscar de la Renta, Page Six reported, quoting sources. 

Swift recently wore a black strapless asymmetrical Monse dress while attending Travis Kelce’s Tight End University event in Nashville. She has also been seen in Oscar de la Renta designs, including at her bestie Selena Gomez’s wedding. 

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Designer Sarah Burton has also reportedly emerged as a strong contender to create Swift’s bridal look.

Taylor’s Wedding Look Inspired By Elizabeth Taylor

Swift has reportedly taken inspiration from Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor for her bridal style. While researching archival images of the legendary actress for a music video tribute, Swift reportedly became enamoured with the elegant 1950 wedding gown Taylor wore when she married Conrad Hilton. The gown has a fitted silhouette, a cinched waist, and intricate lace detailing - elements that are said to have influenced Swift’s vision for her own wedding dress.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Love Story

Swift and Kelces love story began in July 2023 when the NFL star attended her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City and famously tried - but failed - to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. A few months later, Swift made headlines by attending one of Kelces Kansas City Chiefs games, where she watched from a suite alongside his mother, Donna Kelce. The pair were subsequently spotted together on several occasions, confirming their romance. After more than a year of dating, Kelce reportedly proposed to Swift in August last year.

While sharing the pictures, the singer wrote, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where and when is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding taking place?

The couple is reportedly planning a two-day celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The festivities are scheduled for July 2nd and July 3rd.

How many guests are expected at the wedding celebrations?

Around 100 close family and friends are expected on July 2nd. A larger celebration on July 3rd will host an estimated 1,000 to 2,000 guests.

What is known about Taylor Swift's wedding attire?

Taylor Swift plans multiple outfit changes for the celebrations. Designers like Monse founders Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, and Sarah Burton, are reportedly being considered for her bridal looks.

What inspired Taylor Swift's wedding dress vision?

Insiders suggest Taylor Swift is drawing inspiration from Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor. Specifically, Taylor's elegant 1950 wedding gown is influencing Swift's bridal style.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 27 Jun 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Taylor Swift Travis Kelce
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