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English NewsCitiesDelhi Rains: Safdarjung Hospital Parking Flooded, IMD Issues Red Alert After Heavy Shower Floods Roads

Delhi Rains: Safdarjung Hospital Parking Flooded, IMD Issues Red Alert After Heavy Shower Floods Roads

Heavy rain triggered widespread waterlogging across Delhi, including at Safdarjung Hospital, as the IMD issued a red alert. Flooded roads disrupted traffic.

Written By : Ujjwal Kumar |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 11:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Heavy rainfall caused significant waterlogging across Delhi, including Safdarjung.
  • IMD issued a red alert, forecasting continued rain and disruptions.

Waterlogging was reported in the parking area and H Block of Safdarjung Hospital as persistent rainfall continued to lash the national capital on Friday.

Delhi Rains: Safdarjung Hospital Parking Flooded, IMD Issues Red Alert After Heavy Shower Floods Roads

Amid the ongoing showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a fresh weather alert for Delhi, forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across most parts of the city over the next three hours.

According to the IMD, the heavy rain could lead to waterlogging in several areas, closure of underpasses, traffic congestion, and disruptions to rail, road and air services.

The weather department advised residents to avoid waterlogged areas, rivers, drains and vulnerable structures, refrain from taking shelter under trees during thunderstorms, and drive with caution. Farmers have also been advised not to leave harvested crops in the open and to ensure proper drainage of excess water from fields.

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Pushp Vihar Received Highest Rainfall

Between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday, several parts of Delhi recorded significant rainfall. Pushp Vihar received the highest rainfall at 111.5 mm, followed by Chhatarpur with 104.5 mm.

Other rainfall figures included Ayanagar (87.4 mm), Palam (73.5 mm), Janakpuri (68.0 mm), Jharoda Kalan (67.0 mm), Pusa (59.5 mm), Safdarjung (57.3 mm), Naraina (53.0 mm), Ridge (49.6 mm), Lodhi Road (49.3 mm), Mayur Vihar (36.0 mm), Najafgarh (24.0 mm) and Jafarpur (13.5 mm).

The continuous downpour led to waterlogging in several parts of the capital, disrupting traffic movement and causing inconvenience to commuters.

IMD Issues Red Alert, Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Traffic

Heavy rain battered the national capital on Friday, inundating low-lying areas, disrupting traffic on key roads and leaving several neighbourhoods waterlogged as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi.

As the downpour continued through the day, scenes from Fatehpur Beri in south Delhi highlighted the extent of the disruption. In Valmiki Basti, residents were seen wading through waist-deep water, while others ferried schoolchildren across flooded lanes on a large blue plastic sheet being used as a makeshift raft.

Locals said the colony has been grappling with flooding for decades, attributing the recurring problem to an incomplete stormwater drain and alleged encroachments further downstream.

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"This is Valmiki Basti in Fatehpur Beri village. Several families are affected every time it rains. There is a government drain here, but farmhouse owners have blocked it further ahead. We are fighting a legal battle in the Delhi High Court, and the government is also supporting us," resident Rishipal Mashe told PTI.

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of weather alert was issued for Delhi?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a fresh weather alert for Delhi, forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning. A red alert was also issued for the national capital.

Which areas in Delhi received the most rainfall?

Between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday, Pushp Vihar received the highest rainfall at 111.5 mm. Chhatarpur followed with 104.5 mm during the same period.

About the author Ujjwal Kumar

Ujjwal Kumar is a postgraduate in Journalism and has been actively associated with the news industry for over a decade. He specialises in analysing political developments and social issues, presenting them to audiences with accuracy and clarity.

Committed to fair and impactful journalism, he works towards delivering credible news content for ABP News and its digital platforms. Beyond his professional responsibilities, he enjoys exploring lesser-known destinations, listening to music, and spending quality time with his family.
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Published at : 07 Aug 2026 08:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rain Safdarjung Hospital IMD DELHI
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