Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Heavy rainfall caused significant waterlogging across Delhi, including Safdarjung.

IMD issued a red alert, forecasting continued rain and disruptions.

Waterlogging was reported in the parking area and H Block of Safdarjung Hospital as persistent rainfall continued to lash the national capital on Friday.

Amid the ongoing showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a fresh weather alert for Delhi, forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across most parts of the city over the next three hours.

According to the IMD, the heavy rain could lead to waterlogging in several areas, closure of underpasses, traffic congestion, and disruptions to rail, road and air services.

The weather department advised residents to avoid waterlogged areas, rivers, drains and vulnerable structures, refrain from taking shelter under trees during thunderstorms, and drive with caution. Farmers have also been advised not to leave harvested crops in the open and to ensure proper drainage of excess water from fields.

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Pushp Vihar Received Highest Rainfall

Between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday, several parts of Delhi recorded significant rainfall. Pushp Vihar received the highest rainfall at 111.5 mm, followed by Chhatarpur with 104.5 mm.

Other rainfall figures included Ayanagar (87.4 mm), Palam (73.5 mm), Janakpuri (68.0 mm), Jharoda Kalan (67.0 mm), Pusa (59.5 mm), Safdarjung (57.3 mm), Naraina (53.0 mm), Ridge (49.6 mm), Lodhi Road (49.3 mm), Mayur Vihar (36.0 mm), Najafgarh (24.0 mm) and Jafarpur (13.5 mm).

The continuous downpour led to waterlogging in several parts of the capital, disrupting traffic movement and causing inconvenience to commuters.

IMD Issues Red Alert, Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Traffic