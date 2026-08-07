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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAre Harshvardhan Rane And Sanjeeda Sheikh Dating? Similar Instagram Posts Fuel Rumours

Are Harshvardhan Rane And Sanjeeda Sheikh Dating? Similar Instagram Posts Fuel Rumours

Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Sheikh have once again sparked dating rumours after sharing strikingly similar vacation photos from Panshet near Pune. Fans noticed matching locations, tea, and omelette pictures.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sanjeeda Sheikh, Harshvardhan Rane's similar photos spark dating rumors.
  • Their photos featured tea, omelette, and similar vacation backgrounds.
  • Their previous shared 2023 Gir Forest photos fueled rumors.

Popular Bollywood actress Sanjeeda Sheikh is often in the news for one reason or another. This time, she's making headlines not for a film or project, but for her personal life. In fact, she's being linked with Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane these days. Recent photos of the two on social media have sparked heated discussions about their relationship.

Harshvardhan Rane And Sanjeeda Sheikh Shared Similar Photos

Harshvardhan Rane recently shared some photos on his Instagram account. In these photos, he is seen making tea and an omelette. He also gave a glimpse of the Airbnb where he was staying. Sanjeeda Sheikh, on the other hand, also posted some photos on her Instagram. In these photos, she is seen drinking tea. She also shared a photo in which someone is seen making an omelette on the same type of pan and gas stove as seen in Harshvardhan's photos.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harshvardhan Rane (@harshvardhanrane)

Vacation Photos Have Gone Viral

Furthermore, the background, greenery, and location in their photos are strikingly similar. According to a News18 report, Harshvardhan and Sanjeeda were recently vacationing in Panshet, near Pune. Although they didn't share any photos together, the photos posted from different angles caught the attention of social media users.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda)

This isn't the first time rumors of Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Sheikh dating have surfaced. Earlier in 2023, the two shared similar photos from their Gir Forest trip. Similar speculations were rife on social media at the time.

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Harshvardhan Rane And Sanjeeda Sheikh Worked Together
Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Sheikh first worked together in the 2020 film "Taish." Their on-screen chemistry was well-received by audiences. The pair will soon be seen in the film "Kun Faya Kun." The film's release date has not been announced.

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Sanjeeda Sheikh Is Divorced

Let us tell you that Sanjeeda Sheikh married TV actor Aamir Ali on March 2, 2012. In 2019, the couple became parents to a daughter through surrogacy. However, things did not go well between them, and the couple separated in 2020 and divorced in 2021. After the divorce, Sanjeeda moved on in her life. 

Harshvardhan Rane And Sanjeeda Sheikh's Upcoming Films

Sanjeeda will soon be seen in "Jeevan Bima Yojana." This dark comedy-crime thriller is directed by Abhishek Dogra. It also stars Arshad Warsi and Vijay Raaz. Harshvardhan Rane's upcoming films include Sila and Force 3.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Sanjeeda Sheikh and Harshvardhan Rane in the news?

They are making headlines due to rumors about their personal life and a potential relationship. Recent photos they shared on social media have sparked discussions.

What evidence suggests Sanjeeda Sheikh and Harshvardhan Rane might be dating?

They shared similar Instagram photos featuring tea, an omelette, and an Airbnb with identical backgrounds, suggesting they were at the same location. Similar rumors surfaced in 2023 from a Gir Forest trip.

Have Sanjeeda Sheikh and Harshvardhan Rane worked together before?

Yes, they first worked together in the 2020 film

Where were Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Sheikh recently vacationing?

According to a News18 report, they were recently vacationing in Panshet, which is near Pune. Their photos from the location showed striking similarities.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 07 Aug 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dating Rumours Sanjeeda Sheikh Harshvardhan Rane Taish Airbnb Instagram Posts Vacation Photos Panshet Pune Getaway Kun Faya Kun
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