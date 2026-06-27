Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour reunite for Netflix spy drama.

They portray estranged father-daughter facing a dangerous crisis.

A24, Jack Thorne create character-driven espionage thriller series.

Netflix is reuniting two beloved Stranger Things stars for an all-new project, and fans already have plenty to look forward to. Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour are set to headline a new spy drama series for the streamer, marking their first major on-screen collaboration since Stranger Things ended. Backed by A24 and created by Jack Thorne, the untitled series promises a mix of suspense, emotional conflict and high-stakes action. Brown and Harbour will play a father-daughter duo caught in a dangerous crisis, with secrets, betrayal and emotional baggage shaping the story at every turn in this gripping new thriller.

Netflix Spy Drama

Netflix has officially ordered the untitled spy drama straight to series, signalling strong confidence in the project. The show is being developed with A24, while acclaimed writer Jack Thorne is leading the creative vision. Thorne is best known for projects such as Adolescence and Enola Holmes and brings a strong track record in blending emotionally driven storytelling with gripping suspense.

Millie Bobby Brown And David Harbour’s Roles

David Harbour will portray Matt Wolfe, a former FBI agent whose career has fallen apart. Once respected in the field, he now works as a security consultant while carrying the weight of his past. Millie Bobby Brown will play Rebecca, Matt’s estranged daughter. Following in her father’s footsteps, Rebecca has become an FBI agent herself. The story takes a dramatic turn when Rebecca disappears during a mission. Her sudden disappearance forces Matt back into a world he thought he had left behind, where both the threats and the rules have changed.

The central relationship between Matt and Rebecca is expected to drive the emotional core of the series. Rather than focusing only on espionage and action, the show aims to explore fractured family dynamics, unresolved pain, and complicated loyalty. This emotional tension could become one of the biggest strengths of the series. Netflix has positioned the story as a character-led thriller with emotional depth.

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Strong Creative Team Behind The Series

The project brings together a notable production team. Brown and Harbour will also serve as executive producers. Joining them are Jake Bongiovi and Robert Brown for PCMA Productions, along with Joe Hipps, Patrick McDonald, and KC Wenson. With A24 involved, expectations are high for a polished and layered thriller.

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Reunion After Stranger Things

The announcement carries extra weight because it reunites Brown and Harbour after nearly a decade of working together on Stranger Things. Their on-screen bond as Eleven and Hopper became one of the most loved dynamics in the series. Fans are now eager to see how they adapt that chemistry into a very different relationship. This reunion also arrives months after Stranger Things concluded its historic run as Netflix’s biggest original series.

With an intriguing premise, a strong cast and a proven creative team, Netflix’s new spy drama is shaping up to be one of the platform’s most anticipated upcoming releases. For fans of thrillers and character-driven stories, this reunion is one to watch.