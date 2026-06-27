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English NewsEntertainmentHarvey Weinstein's California Rape Conviction Upheld, 16-Year Sentence Vacated For Resentencing

Harvey Weinstein's California Rape Conviction Upheld, 16-Year Sentence Vacated For Resentencing

A California court has upheld the conviction of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein but said a lower court judge must resentence him. Allegations against Weinstein sparked the #MeToo movement.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • California court upheld Weinstein's sex crime conviction, ordered resentencing.
  • Resentencing due to prior New York conviction error; fourth NY trial dropped.
  • Weinstein appeals California verdict, awaiting separate New York sentencing.

Reported by: Sean Sinico with AP, AFP, Reuters | Edited by: Kieran Burke

An appeals court in California on Friday upheld Harvey Weinstein's 2022 conviction on charges of rape and sexual assault but vacated a 16-year prison sentence and ordered the trial judge to resentence him.

"The sentence is vacated and the matter is remanded for re-sentencing," an online update posted by the California 2nd District Court of Appeal read. "In all other respects, the judgment is affirmed."

The three-judge panel unanimously issued the decision, saying Weinstein's trial judge did not violate his constitutional rights.

"We reject his attempts to disturb the jury's guilty verdicts," the judges wrote.

Weinstein to appeal conviction and sentence

The panel called for the resentencing because the lower court judge considered convictions in New York that were later thrown out as an aggravating factor in determining how long he should remain in prison. California's attorney general agreed.

A spokesperson for Weinstein, now 74, said his team disagreed with the court's decision to uphold the guilty verdict for one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault against an Italian model and actor and would appeal the ruling to California's Supreme Court.

"We are disappointed by today's decision and respectfully disagree with the Court of Appeal's conclusions regarding the fairness of Mr. Weinstein's trial," Juda Engelmayer said in an email to the AP news agency. "This is not the end of the appellate process."

No additional trial in New York

The California decision came a day after prosecutors in New York decided Weinstein would not face a fourth trial there, dropping the #MeToo-era case because the accuser said she could not bear to testify again in what would have been a fourth trial.

The office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thursday that after testifying before two grand juries and three trial juries, the accuser did not wish to take the stand again.

After years of rumors regarding Weinstein, investigations by The New Yorker magazine and The New York Times newspaper exposed a series of allegations from more than 80 people about his abusive behavior.

Weinstein has denied all the allegations made against him.

Catalyst for the #MeToo movement

But the furor about his alleged misconduct grew into the global Me Too movement and a reckoning that rocked the world of entertainment, with multiple men called to account for abusing their positions to exploit young women.

While that trial will not move forward, Weinstein will remain behind bars while awaiting sentencing in another New York case in which he was convicted of a sexual felony. A sentence is expected be to be issued in September with prosecutors seeking a 20-year prison term.

He will serve his new California sentence only after his New York term is complete. Weinstein's legal team, however, has said it intends to appeal Friday's ruling from the California appeals court.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the California appeals court's decision regarding Harvey Weinstein's 2022 conviction?

The court upheld Weinstein's conviction for rape and sexual assault. However, it vacated his 16-year prison sentence and ordered a resentencing.

Why was Harvey Weinstein's prison sentence in California vacated?

The lower court judge considered New York convictions, which were later thrown out, as an aggravating factor. This led the appeals court to order a resentencing.

Will Harvey Weinstein face another trial in New York?

No, prosecutors in New York decided to drop the case. The accuser stated she could not bear to testify again in a fourth trial.

Where will Harvey Weinstein serve his prison time first?

Weinstein will remain behind bars while awaiting sentencing in another New York case. His California sentence will only begin after his New York term is complete.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 27 Jun 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Harvey Weinstein MeToo
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