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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Trisha Krishnan Holds Back Tears As Vijay Gives First Address As Tamil Nadu CM

WATCH: Trisha Krishnan Holds Back Tears As Vijay Gives First Address As Tamil Nadu CM

Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in the presence of several politicians, his mother, and actor Trisha Krishnan.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 10 May 2026 11:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vijay sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM after proving majority.
  • Actor Trisha Krishnan attended the ceremony, showing emotion.
  • Vijay pledged a new era focused on social justice.
  • Prime Minister Modi congratulated Vijay on his new role.

Thalapathy Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday after Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar initially turned him away multiple times for failing to prove the required majority of 118 seats. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), became the single-largest party in the state after the counting of votes on May 4. The swearing-in ceremony, held at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, was attended by several politicians, Vijay’s family members, and actor Trisha Krishnan, who is rumoured to be dating the actor-politician. Videos from the ceremony have since gone viral on social media.

Trisha Gets Emotional During Vijay’s Speech

A video showing Trisha Krishnan struggling to hold back tears as Vijay delivered his first address as Chief Minister has gone viral on social media. In the video, Trisha, who is dressed in a traditional blue silk saree paired with minimal jewellery and a jasmine gajra, tried to keep a smile on her face even as she became emotional during the speech.

Trisha With Vijay’s Mother

Earlier in the day, photos and videos of Trisha warmly greeting Vijay’s mother started doing the rounds on social media. She was seen smiling as she gave her a warm hug at the venue.

ALSO READ| Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Thanks PM Modi After Historic Swearing-In, Reaffirms Focus On 'Welfare And Progress’

However, Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, and their children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha, were notably absent from the ceremony.

When reporters told Trisha that it was a “big day for Tamil Nadu,” she responded, “Yes,” before adding, “Thank you, thank you. Looking forward.” She attended the ceremony along with her mother, Uma Krishnan.

Trisha Mobbed After Ceremony

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Trisha was mobbed by reporters and fans while exiting the venue. Videos circulating online show journalists repeatedly asking the actress for her reaction to Vijay’s historic political victory.

ALSO READ: Internet Slams Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Over Wife, Kids’ Absence At Oath Ceremony; Says He Invited Trisha Instead

Vijay’s First Address As Chief Minister

In his maiden speech as Chief Minister, Vijay thanked the people of Tamil Nadu and described his government as the beginning of a “new era” focused on secularism and social justice. He also said his tenure would not be based on “false promises”.

“Let us together give Tamil Nadu a fresh new government. This marks a new beginning and the start of a new era rooted in secular and social justice values,” Vijay said.

He added, “I am not a divine messenger or a prophet. I am an ordinary human being living a normal life. I will never mislead people with false promises. I will only commit to what is realistically achievable.”

PM Modi Congratulates Vijay

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Vijay on taking the oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. “Congratulations to Thiru C. Joseph Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Best wishes for his tenure ahead. The Central Government will continue working with the Tamil Nadu Government for the welfare and progress of the people,” PM Modi posted on X.

Vijay responded to PM Modi and said that his only objective is the welfare and progress of the people. He also said that he looks forward to active support from the Centre.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Thiru Narendra Modi for his kind wishes on assuming office as Chief Minister,” Vijay wrote.

“Our sole objective is the welfare and progress of our people. We look forward to the active support and cooperation of the Union Government for the continued growth and development of Tamil Nadu,” he added.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu?

Thalapathy Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), became the single-largest party.

Where was the swearing-in ceremony held?

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. Several dignitaries and guests attended the event.

Who attended Vijay's swearing-in ceremony?

Politicians, Vijay's family members, and actor Trisha Krishnan attended. However, Vijay's wife and children were absent.

What did Vijay say in his first address as Chief Minister?

Vijay thanked the people and described his government as the start of a 'new era' focused on secularism and social justice. He pledged to avoid false promises.

Who congratulated Vijay on becoming Chief Minister?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Vijay on taking the oath. Vijay expressed gratitude and looked forward to the Union Government's support.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 May 2026 11:24 PM (IST)
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Vijay Trisha Krishnan Tamil Nadu CM
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