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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVijay Follows Centre's Guidelines At Oath Ceremony; Vande Mataram Sung Before National Anthem, State Song

Vijay Follows Centre's Guidelines At Oath Ceremony; Vande Mataram Sung Before National Anthem, State Song

Actor-turned-politician Vijay takes oath as Tamil Nadu CM. Full Vande Mataram played before National Anthem, following Centre’s latest guidelines.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 10 May 2026 11:02 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vijay sworn in as Chief Minister, actor-turned-politician begins tenure.
  • Ceremony followed new protocol, singing Vande Mataram first.
  • National Anthem and Tamil Thai Vazhthu followed song rendition.
  • Governor administered oath at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

‘Thalapathy’ Vijay stepped into office as Chief Minister, but it wasn’t just the leadership change that drew attention. The swearing-in ceremony stood out for its adherence to revised protocol, with Vande Mataram rendered in full, followed by the National Anthem, marking a notable shift in tradition.

ALSO READ: ‘Not For Power, Not For Noise’: TVK Chief Vijay’s Sisters Pen Heartfelt Note Ahead Of Swearing-In Ceremony

Ceremony Follows New Protocol On Vande Mataram

Months after the Centre had introduced updated guidelines requiring the complete six-stanza rendition of Vande Mataram, the directive was put into practice during Vijay’s oath ceremony. The song was performed in its entirety before the National Anthem, aligning with the Union Home Ministry’s instructions.

Traditionally, government events in Tamil Nadu begin with the Tamil Thai Vazhthu. However, this ceremony deviated from that format. Proceedings opened with Vande Mataram, followed by the National Anthem, and only then was the Tamil Thai Vazhthu played, reordering a long-established sequence.

ALSO READ: Sand Artist Sudarsan Patnaik Celebrates TVK Vijay’s Win With Stunning Sculpture At Puri Beach

Vijay Takes Charge As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Chandrasekar Joseph Vijay officially assumed office on Sunday after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), secured the numbers needed to form the government. The transition marks a significant shift, with the actor-turned-politician stepping into a leadership role after achieving a legislative majority.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. The ceremony took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, where the 51-year-old leader formally began his tenure as Chief Minister.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu?

C Joseph Vijay, the Chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), officially assumed office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Where did the swearing-in ceremony take place?

The swearing-in ceremony for Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

What was the order of national songs at the ceremony?

The ceremony began with the full rendition of Vande Mataram, followed by the National Anthem, and then the Tamil Thai Vazhthu.

Did the ceremony follow the traditional protocol for government events in Tamil Nadu?

No, the ceremony deviated from tradition by starting with Vande Mataram and the National Anthem before the Tamil Thai Vazhthu, instead of the usual opening with the Tamil Thai Vazhthu.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 May 2026 10:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Tamil Nadu Assembly Election TVK
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