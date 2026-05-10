Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay sworn in as Chief Minister, actor-turned-politician begins tenure.

Ceremony followed new protocol, singing Vande Mataram first.

National Anthem and Tamil Thai Vazhthu followed song rendition.

Governor administered oath at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

‘Thalapathy’ Vijay stepped into office as Chief Minister, but it wasn’t just the leadership change that drew attention. The swearing-in ceremony stood out for its adherence to revised protocol, with Vande Mataram rendered in full, followed by the National Anthem, marking a notable shift in tradition.

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Ceremony Follows New Protocol On Vande Mataram

Months after the Centre had introduced updated guidelines requiring the complete six-stanza rendition of Vande Mataram, the directive was put into practice during Vijay’s oath ceremony. The song was performed in its entirety before the National Anthem, aligning with the Union Home Ministry’s instructions.

Traditionally, government events in Tamil Nadu begin with the Tamil Thai Vazhthu. However, this ceremony deviated from that format. Proceedings opened with Vande Mataram, followed by the National Anthem, and only then was the Tamil Thai Vazhthu played, reordering a long-established sequence.

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Vijay Takes Charge As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

#WATCH | Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief C Joseph Vijay as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/ZWqm6tu8xH — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026

Chandrasekar Joseph Vijay officially assumed office on Sunday after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), secured the numbers needed to form the government. The transition marks a significant shift, with the actor-turned-politician stepping into a leadership role after achieving a legislative majority.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. The ceremony took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, where the 51-year-old leader formally began his tenure as Chief Minister.