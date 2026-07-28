Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Final rites are scheduled for Wednesday morning in Hyderabad.

The Telugu film industry is mourning the loss of veteran character actress Pavala Shyamala, who passed away at the age of 75 after battling prolonged health issues. She breathed her last while undergoing treatment at Hyderabad's Osmania Hospital, bringing to an end a career that spanned decades and left a lasting mark on Telugu cinema. Following her demise, the Movie Artistes Association (MAA) has stepped forward to take responsibility for all expenses related to her final rites.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shinde Says 'I've A Family But I'm An Orphan', Opens Up About Being Forced Out Of Her Home In Lock Upp 2

MAA To Arrange And Fund Pavala Shyamala's Funeral

Pavala Shyamala died while receiving treatment at Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad. Doctors confirmed that she suffered a cardiac arrest. Her mortal remains have been kept in the hospital mortuary.

With her daughter also admitted to hospital in critical condition, arrangements for the veteran actress' funeral became a concern. Actress Karate Kalyani announced that the Movie Artistes Association (MAA) has taken complete responsibility for conducting the last rites and will bear the entire cost.

Final Rites Scheduled For Wednesday

According to Karate Kalyani, the funeral will not take place on Tuesday. Instead, Pavala Shyamala's final rites are scheduled for Wednesday morning.

She said she would personally oversee the arrangements. Before the cremation, the veteran actress will be taken to an old-age home in LB Nagar, where people will be able to pay their last respects.

Karate Kalyani also revealed that she had been looking after Pavala Shyamala's health and other related matters for some time. She added that MAA had instructed those involved not to spend even a single rupee, assuring that the association would cover every expense connected with the funeral.

Veteran Actress Passed Away After Cardiac Arrest

Doctors at Osmania Hospital confirmed that Pavala Shyamala suffered a cardiac arrest shortly after 1:52 am on Tuesday. She was pronounced dead following the medical emergency.

Her passing has left colleagues, fans and members of the Telugu film fraternity deeply saddened.

A Celebrated Career That Began On The Stage

Born as Neti Shyamala in Amaravathi in present-day Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh, the actress first built her career in theatre before making the transition to films.

She earned the name "Pavala" after portraying a memorable role in the stage play Pavala, a performance that became so popular it remained attached to her identity throughout her life.

Over the years, she appeared in hundreds of Telugu films as a character artiste, winning appreciation for a wide range of memorable performances and becoming a familiar face for generations of audiences.

Health Struggles Marked Her Final Years

In her later years, Pavala Shyamala faced several health challenges. Alongside advancing age, she battled Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure and complications following COVID-19. Financial hardship added to her difficulties, despite her long career in cinema.

The veteran actress did not own a house, and her daughter Madhavi also suffered from serious health problems, placing further strain on the family.

ALSO READ: Kajal Aggarwal Recalls Chilling On-Set Incident: 'Assistant Director Took Off His Shirt, Showed Tattoo Of My Name'

Months Of Medical Hardship Before Her Death

Around three months ago, unidentified individuals reportedly left Pavala Shyamala and her daughter near the Chest Hospital in Erragadda. After officials learnt about the situation, both were shifted to Osmania Hospital for treatment.

Following initial medical care, they were later moved to an orphanage. However, as Pavala Shyamala's condition deteriorated, she was readmitted to Osmania Hospital last week. She passed away there on Tuesday.

Her daughter continues to receive treatment at the same hospital.

The veteran actress' death has prompted an outpouring of grief across the Telugu film industry. Several members of the industry had extended assistance during her difficult final months, but despite those efforts, she could not recover.