RAF Fired Plastic Pellets At CJP Protesters On Delhi DCP's Order, Police Records Show

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police records confirm RAF fired plastic pellets during protest.

RAF used various non-lethal munitions, including shells and tear gas.

This contradicts Delhi Police's previous denial of pellet use.

Opposition criticized force, ending protests with minister's resignation.

The Rapid Action Force (RAF) fired multiple non-lethal munitions, including plastic pellets, while dispersing protesters during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march over the NEET-UG paper leak issue, according to official police records accessed by PTI.

The development comes days after the Delhi Police denied allegations that pellet guns had been used against "peaceful protesters" during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

Police Records Detail Munitions Used

According to officials citing the general diary entry of the Parliament Street police station, the incident was recorded on July 22 at 1:24 pm based on information provided by a Deputy Commandant of the RAF.

The officials said the RAF was deployed in Zone 1 of the Jantar Mantar area alongside a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-rank officer of the Delhi Police during the July 20 protest.

On the directions of the DCP, the RAF fired 55 non-electrical shells, 15 electrical shells, five tear smoke grenades, two rounds from anti-riot guns and two rounds of plastic pellets, according to the police station record.

ALSO READ: ‘Police Used Excessive Force Or...: SC Seeks Probe, Accountability For Police Action At CJP Protest

Officials Say Plastic Pellets Are Non-Lethal

Officials clarified that the plastic pellets used by the RAF are different from conventional metal pellets.

According to them, each round contains four plastic pellets designed as non-lethal crowd-control ammunition and does not inflict the kind of injuries caused by metal pellets, which can pierce the body.

Pellet Use Became Political Flashpoint

The alleged use of pellet guns emerged as a major point of contention after Opposition parties accused the government of using excessive force against students participating in the CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march.

There were reports of two to three protesters suffering serious pellet injuries during the demonstration, which was organised to demand the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

The Opposition has repeatedly sought a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament over the police action.

ALSO READ: Delhi Protest Violence: 989 Protesters Had Criminal Records, 101 With Murder Charges

Delhi Police Had Denied Pellet Gun Use

The Delhi Police had earlier maintained that claims of pellet guns being used against "peaceful protesters" were "completely false and misleading."

Neither the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) nor the Rapid Action Force has officially commented on the police records.

However, CRPF Director General G.P. Singh recently said the force would conduct a professional post-event assessment now that the agitation had ended and submit its findings.

The month-long CJP protest was called off after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister. Several Delhi Police, RAF and CRPF personnel were also injured during the July 20 clashes.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)