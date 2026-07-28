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English NewsTechnology'Removed In Error': Meta Issues Statement After PM Modi's Selfie Video Removed From Facebook

'Removed In Error': Meta Issues Statement After PM Modi's Selfie Video Removed From Facebook

The video featured Prime Minister Modi addressing the NEET-UG paper leak during CJP protests across India, discussing the distress it caused students and parents.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 11:12 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Meta briefly restricted PM Modi's paper leak video by error.
  • Video detailed government actions, reassuring distressed students.
  • PM Modi promised tougher action, suggesting fast-track courts.
  • The high-engagement video significantly boosted his Instagram followers.

Meta on Tuesday issued a statement after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's selfie video was briefly restricted on Facebook. The video was posted on the Prime Minister's social media handle during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in India over the NEET-UG paper leak.

"The content was removed in error and has since been restored," a Meta Spokesperson said.

According to the information available with ABP News, when users clicked on the "See Why" option, Facebook displayed a notice stating that the video had been restricted following a "legal request". However, Meta has now clarified that the restriction was not intentional and was removed by mistake. The video was subsequently restored on the platform.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late-night video addressing the issue of examination paper leaks received significant engagement on social media, with his Instagram account gaining around one million followers overnight.

The high-engagement selfie video, posted by the Prime Minister on the paper leak issue, reportedly pushed his Instagram follower count close to 101 million. In the video, PM Modi addressed concerns of students and their families over examination irregularities and highlighted steps taken by the government to tackle the issue.

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PM Modi Assures Action Against Paper Leak Offenders

In the video message posted four days ago, the Prime Minister acknowledged the distress caused by paper leaks among students and parents and said the government had taken several measures over the past two-and-a-half months, leading to arrests and imprisonment of those accused.

"I am aware that paper leaks cause immense distress to students and their parents," PM Modi said.

He said the government had mobilised all resources to ensure examinations were conducted without delay for nearly 22 lakh students.

"The results were declared just five days ago on July 19, and we are receiving news of the joy felt by successful students across the country," he added.

PM Modi said the government would not stop at the measures already taken and stressed the need for stronger action against those involved in examination malpractices.

He said he had personally worked on a proposal for fast-track courts and stringent punishments for individuals involved in paper leaks. 

ALSO READ: Kerala Travel YouTuber Reported Missing After Kolkata Trip; Police Launch Inquiry

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was PM Modi's video briefly restricted on Facebook?

Meta initially restricted PM Modi's selfie video, stating it was due to a

What was the subject of Prime Minister Modi's selfie video?

The video featured Prime Minister Modi addressing the NEET-UG paper leak, discussing the distress it caused students and parents. He also highlighted government measures taken to tackle the issue.

What impact did the video have on PM Modi's social media presence?

The high-engagement selfie video led to a significant increase in PM Modi's Instagram followers. His account gained about one million followers overnight, reaching approximately 101 million.

What actions did PM Modi propose for paper leak offenders?

PM Modi stated the government took measures leading to arrests and imprisonment of offenders. He also mentioned working on proposals for fast-track courts and stringent punishments against those involved.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 28 Jul 2026 10:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Facebook PM Modi Meta CJP Protest
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