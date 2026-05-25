Salman Khan’s Instagram Back After Temporary Glitch Showed ‘User Not Found’ Message
Salman Khan’s Instagram account is back after a temporary glitch briefly made his profile link inaccessible.
Salman Khan Profile Says ‘User Not Found’
When we checked his Instagram handle on a laptop, the page displayed the message: “Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.” However, it has now been restored.
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On mobile, however, the profile shows “User not found.” Another message reads, “This profile is private. Follow this profile to see their photos and videos.” However, there is no option to follow the page. The phone version is still facing some glitch as posts are not visible.