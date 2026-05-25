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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan’s Instagram Back After Temporary Glitch Showed ‘User Not Found’ Message

Salman Khan’s Instagram Back After Temporary Glitch Showed ‘User Not Found’ Message

Salman Khan’s Instagram account is back after a temporary glitch briefly made his profile link inaccessible.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 25 May 2026 01:34 PM (IST)

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Instagram account appears to be facing a temporary glitch. His profile is visible again on desktop, but his posts are still not loading on mobile. For a while, fans could only see his profile picture, while his followers and following counts were also not visible. The glitch sent fans into a panic mode, with many wondering if the actor had deactivated his account.

Salman Khan Profile Says ‘User Not Found’

When we checked his Instagram handle on a laptop, the page displayed the message: “Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.” However, it has now been restored. 

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On mobile, however, the profile shows “User not found.” Another message reads, “This profile is private. Follow this profile to see their photos and videos.” However, there is no option to follow the page. The phone version is still facing some glitch as posts are not visible. 
Salman Khan’s Instagram Back After Temporary Glitch Showed ‘User Not Found’ Message

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan Breaking News ABP Live
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