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English NewsEntertainmentMovies‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Hit Or Flop? Akshay Kumar’s Film Wraps Up Its Run With Rs 193 Cr Gross

‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Hit Or Flop? Akshay Kumar’s Film Wraps Up Its Run With Rs 193 Cr Gross

Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome To The Jungle' ended its worldwide run with Rs 193 crore gross, but fell short of the 'Welcome' franchise's high expectations.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • This marks Akshay Kumar's second consecutive 2026 commercial success.

Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle has completed its theatrical run after a month in cinemas worldwide. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the comedy entertainer enjoyed a decent run at the box office, collecting respectable numbers in India and overseas. While the film emerged as a commercially successful venture, its overall performance fell short of the lofty expectations attached to the popular Welcome franchise.

Film Wraps Up With Rs 193 Crore Worldwide Gross

According to the final box office figures, Welcome To The Jungle has earned a worldwide gross of Rs 193 crore. Of this, Rs 157 crore came from the Indian market, while the film collected approximately Rs 36 crore from overseas territories.

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Despite its star-studded ensemble and franchise appeal, the film's global earnings remained below what many trade analysts had predicted. Nevertheless, it managed to maintain a steady theatrical run before concluding its journey at the box office.

Welcome To The Jungle: Hit Or Flop? 

Made on an estimated budget of Rs 125 crore, Welcome To The Jungle grossed around Rs 157.53 crore in India, generating an estimated return of Rs 32 crore, or roughly 25.6 per cent over its production cost.

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Although the film has been regarded as an average performer, industry observers believe it could have achieved significantly higher numbers given the popularity of the Welcome franchise. Many expected the comedy to cross Rs 250-300 crore worldwide and touch the Rs 200 crore net mark in India.

Even so, the film has added another success to Akshay Kumar's recent run, becoming his second consecutive commercially successful release of 2026 after Bhooth Bangla.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long did Welcome To The Jungle run in cinemas?

Welcome To The Jungle completed its theatrical run after one month in cinemas worldwide. It maintained a steady run before concluding its journey at the box office.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 28 Jul 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
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