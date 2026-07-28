‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Hit Or Flop? Akshay Kumar’s Film Wraps Up Its Run With Rs 193 Cr Gross

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom This marks Akshay Kumar's second consecutive 2026 commercial success.

Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle has completed its theatrical run after a month in cinemas worldwide. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the comedy entertainer enjoyed a decent run at the box office, collecting respectable numbers in India and overseas. While the film emerged as a commercially successful venture, its overall performance fell short of the lofty expectations attached to the popular Welcome franchise.

Film Wraps Up With Rs 193 Crore Worldwide Gross

According to the final box office figures, Welcome To The Jungle has earned a worldwide gross of Rs 193 crore. Of this, Rs 157 crore came from the Indian market, while the film collected approximately Rs 36 crore from overseas territories.

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Despite its star-studded ensemble and franchise appeal, the film's global earnings remained below what many trade analysts had predicted. Nevertheless, it managed to maintain a steady theatrical run before concluding its journey at the box office.

Welcome To The Jungle: Hit Or Flop?

Made on an estimated budget of Rs 125 crore, Welcome To The Jungle grossed around Rs 157.53 crore in India, generating an estimated return of Rs 32 crore, or roughly 25.6 per cent over its production cost.

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Although the film has been regarded as an average performer, industry observers believe it could have achieved significantly higher numbers given the popularity of the Welcome franchise. Many expected the comedy to cross Rs 250-300 crore worldwide and touch the Rs 200 crore net mark in India.

Even so, the film has added another success to Akshay Kumar's recent run, becoming his second consecutive commercially successful release of 2026 after Bhooth Bangla.