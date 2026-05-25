The trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has landed, and while the film is set to release, a particular casting choice that has completely taken over social media conversations. Viewers were left stunned after seeing Mouni Roy introduced as Varun Dhawan’s “fake mother” in the upcoming entertainer.

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Mouni Roy’s Entry Stuns Fans

At one point in the trailer, Varun Dhawan’s character asks a friend to arrange a “Nirupa Roy-like” mother to help him out of a complicated situation. Soon after, Mouni Roy appears in a glamorous avatar, stepping into the role of his fake mother.

The comic twist instantly grabbed attention online because of the actors’ real-life ages. Mouni Roy is 40, while Varun Dhawan recently turned 39, and social media users wasted no time reacting to the unusual setup.

The film appears to deliberately lean into old-school Bollywood references, especially the dramatic mother figures once made iconic by veteran actor Nirupa Roy. However, instead of emotional melodrama, the trailer flips the trope into absurd comedy.

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Social Media Flooded With Reactions

The internet quickly turned the casting decision into meme material, with many users sharing hilarious observations about the pairing.

One user said, "Can't believe #MouniRoy is casted as #VarunDhawan's mother being the same age"

One post read, “#VarunDhawan is 39 and #MouniRoy is 40 but in #HaiJawaniToIshqHonaHai Mouni plays Varun's fake mother! #DavidDhawan's peak brainrot.”

Mouni Roy is the Biggest surprise package of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona hai Movie 🧐



It's like In Bol Bachchan movie Archana Puran Singh became a Fake mother of Abhishek Bachchan 🧐#VarunSDhawan #MouniRoy #HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai pic.twitter.com/gRz3fyUBA2 — Miss Filmy (@MissFilmyAddict) May 23, 2026

Another user compared the situation to a past comedy film, writing, “Mouni Roy is the biggest surprise package of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai movie. It's like in Bol Bachchan when Archana Puran Singh became a fake mother of Abhishek Bachchan.”

Mommy in young Age 🤦‍♂️



Bollywood obsession to cast young females in mother role of much older male actors.



After watching the tralier, 40 year old #MouniRoy playing 39 year old #VarunDhawan's mother in upcoming #HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai while 35 year old Pooja Hegde and Mrunal… pic.twitter.com/e6YJ1nZrBA — Funbir Singh (@FunbirSingh) May 23, 2026

A separate reaction said, “Bollywood obsession to cast young females in mother roles of much older male actors.”

Yeh janaab abhi bhi 2000 mein atke huye hain.

Kitne saare tropes dusre comedy films se uthaya hai..

Aur Mouni Roy ko Varun Dhawan ki maa ka role diya hai. Abey uske chacha ki beti lag rahi hai woh.

Bhai, main super positive ho kar trailer dekh raha tha, inhone g maar diya. https://t.co/eCKfYOrCiq — SaHeB LaYeK (@bittu333) May 23, 2026

Another viewer commented, “Man, this guy is still stuck in the 2000s. Picked up so many tropes from other comedy films.. And they cast Mouni Roy as Varun Dhawan's mom. Dude, she looks like his uncle's daughter.”

brain rot, looks funn

but again why the 90s - 2 heroine's and one hero thing, also mouni roy as what? varun's fake mother?? 🫥 https://t.co/fJfARRZodH — ` (@orugallukepilla) May 23, 2026

One more social media user wrote, “brain rot, looks funn but again why the 90s - 2 heroine's and one hero thing, also mouni roy as what? varun's fake mother??”