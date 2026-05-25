‘David Dhawan’s Peak Brain Rot’: Internet Reacts To Mouni Roy Playing Varun Dhawan's Mother In Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
The trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has gone viral after Mouni Roy was introduced as Varun's fake mother. Social media users are flooding X with hilarious reactions to the casting choice.
The trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has landed, and while the film is set to release, a particular casting choice that has completely taken over social media conversations. Viewers were left stunned after seeing Mouni Roy introduced as Varun Dhawan’s “fake mother” in the upcoming entertainer.
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Mouni Roy’s Entry Stuns Fans
At one point in the trailer, Varun Dhawan’s character asks a friend to arrange a “Nirupa Roy-like” mother to help him out of a complicated situation. Soon after, Mouni Roy appears in a glamorous avatar, stepping into the role of his fake mother.
The comic twist instantly grabbed attention online because of the actors’ real-life ages. Mouni Roy is 40, while Varun Dhawan recently turned 39, and social media users wasted no time reacting to the unusual setup.
The film appears to deliberately lean into old-school Bollywood references, especially the dramatic mother figures once made iconic by veteran actor Nirupa Roy. However, instead of emotional melodrama, the trailer flips the trope into absurd comedy.
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Social Media Flooded With Reactions
The internet quickly turned the casting decision into meme material, with many users sharing hilarious observations about the pairing.
Can't believe #MouniRoy is casted as #VarunDhawan's mother being the same age 😭 #HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai #HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHaiTrailer pic.twitter.com/Y7PHQ6JTpl— The Climax India (@TheClimaxIndia) May 23, 2026
One user said, "Can't believe #MouniRoy is casted as #VarunDhawan's mother being the same age"
#VarunDhawan is 39 and #MouniRoy is 40 but in #HaiJawaniToIshqHonaHai Mouni plays Varun's fake mother ! 😵#DavidDhawan's peak brainrot 🤌 pic.twitter.com/AJGBunr6In— We Thought (@ItsWeThought) May 23, 2026
One post read, “#VarunDhawan is 39 and #MouniRoy is 40 but in #HaiJawaniToIshqHonaHai Mouni plays Varun's fake mother! #DavidDhawan's peak brainrot.”
Mouni Roy is the Biggest surprise package of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona hai Movie 🧐— Miss Filmy (@MissFilmyAddict) May 23, 2026
It's like In Bol Bachchan movie Archana Puran Singh became a Fake mother of Abhishek Bachchan 🧐#VarunSDhawan #MouniRoy #HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai pic.twitter.com/gRz3fyUBA2
Another user compared the situation to a past comedy film, writing, “Mouni Roy is the biggest surprise package of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai movie. It's like in Bol Bachchan when Archana Puran Singh became a fake mother of Abhishek Bachchan.”
Mommy in young Age 🤦♂️— Funbir Singh (@FunbirSingh) May 23, 2026
Bollywood obsession to cast young females in mother role of much older male actors.
After watching the tralier, 40 year old #MouniRoy playing 39 year old #VarunDhawan's mother in upcoming #HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai while 35 year old Pooja Hegde and Mrunal… pic.twitter.com/e6YJ1nZrBA
A separate reaction said, “Bollywood obsession to cast young females in mother roles of much older male actors.”
Yeh janaab abhi bhi 2000 mein atke huye hain.— SaHeB LaYeK (@bittu333) May 23, 2026
Kitne saare tropes dusre comedy films se uthaya hai..
Aur Mouni Roy ko Varun Dhawan ki maa ka role diya hai. Abey uske chacha ki beti lag rahi hai woh.
Bhai, main super positive ho kar trailer dekh raha tha, inhone g maar diya. https://t.co/eCKfYOrCiq
Another viewer commented, “Man, this guy is still stuck in the 2000s. Picked up so many tropes from other comedy films.. And they cast Mouni Roy as Varun Dhawan's mom. Dude, she looks like his uncle's daughter.”
brain rot, looks funn— ` (@orugallukepilla) May 23, 2026
but again why the 90s - 2 heroine's and one hero thing, also mouni roy as what? varun's fake mother?? 🫥 https://t.co/fJfARRZodH
One more social media user wrote, “brain rot, looks funn but again why the 90s - 2 heroine's and one hero thing, also mouni roy as what? varun's fake mother??”