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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘David Dhawan’s Peak Brain Rot’: Internet Reacts To Mouni Roy Playing Varun Dhawan's Mother In Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

‘David Dhawan’s Peak Brain Rot’: Internet Reacts To Mouni Roy Playing Varun Dhawan's Mother In Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

The trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has gone viral after Mouni Roy was introduced as Varun's fake mother. Social media users are flooding X with hilarious reactions to the casting choice.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 25 May 2026 01:40 PM (IST)

The trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has landed, and while the film is set to release, a particular casting choice that has completely taken over social media conversations. Viewers were left stunned after seeing Mouni Roy introduced as Varun Dhawan’s “fake mother” in the upcoming entertainer.

ALSO READ: 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Varun Dhawan's Rom-Com

Mouni Roy’s Entry Stuns Fans

At one point in the trailer, Varun Dhawan’s character asks a friend to arrange a “Nirupa Roy-like” mother to help him out of a complicated situation. Soon after, Mouni Roy appears in a glamorous avatar, stepping into the role of his fake mother.

The comic twist instantly grabbed attention online because of the actors’ real-life ages. Mouni Roy is 40, while Varun Dhawan recently turned 39, and social media users wasted no time reacting to the unusual setup.

The film appears to deliberately lean into old-school Bollywood references, especially the dramatic mother figures once made iconic by veteran actor Nirupa Roy. However, instead of emotional melodrama, the trailer flips the trope into absurd comedy.

ALSO READ: ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ OUT: Akshay Kumar Goes Full 'Bhojpuri Item Boy' In New Welcome To The Jungle Song

Social Media Flooded With Reactions

The internet quickly turned the casting decision into meme material, with many users sharing hilarious observations about the pairing.

One user said, "Can't believe #MouniRoy is casted as #VarunDhawan's mother being the same age"

One post read, “#VarunDhawan is 39 and #MouniRoy is 40 but in #HaiJawaniToIshqHonaHai Mouni plays Varun's fake mother! #DavidDhawan's peak brainrot.”

Another user compared the situation to a past comedy film, writing, “Mouni Roy is the biggest surprise package of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai movie. It's like in Bol Bachchan when Archana Puran Singh became a fake mother of Abhishek Bachchan.”

A separate reaction said, “Bollywood obsession to cast young females in mother roles of much older male actors.”

Another viewer commented, “Man, this guy is still stuck in the 2000s. Picked up so many tropes from other comedy films.. And they cast Mouni Roy as Varun Dhawan's mom. Dude, she looks like his uncle's daughter.”

One more social media user wrote, “brain rot, looks funn but again why the 90s - 2 heroine's and one hero thing, also mouni roy as what? varun's fake mother??”

Before You Go

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 01:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
David Dhawan Mouni Roy Pooja Hegde Mrunal Thakur Varun Dhawan Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
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