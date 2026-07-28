Split In Cockroach Janta Party? Mohammad Junaid Breaks Silence On Viral Rift Claims

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohammad Junaid denied rift with Cockroach Janta Party leadership.

CJP spokesperson confirmed party's full support, providing legal assistance.

Junaid previously felt isolated, but now reaffirms party's unity.

Mohammad Junaid, one of the most recognisable volunteers of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, has rejected speculation of a rift with the organisation's leadership, saying the party continues to support him and that rumours of a split are being deliberately spread to damage the movement.

Junaid, who earned widespread attention for running a community kitchen during the 35-day protest over the alleged NEET paper leak, issued a video statement on Monday after social media was flooded with claims that he had fallen out with CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and other senior leaders.

Junaid Rejects Claims Of Rift With CJP

Rumours of differences within the CJP intensified after an earlier video surfaced in which Junaid expressed disappointment that he had not been contacted by the party leadership after the protest concluded. The comments fuelled speculation that he had been sidelined despite his prominent role during the agitation.

Addressing the issue in a fresh video, Junaid urged supporters not to believe what he described as false claims circulating online.

He said that some people wanted to defame their movement, and that he was healthy and well, as was his family, with everyone's prayers behind him. He added that the top leadership was standing with him, and that this was a conspiracy to spoil the movement.

The CJP later reposted the video on its official Instagram account, reiterating its support for the volunteer.

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Party Says Junaid Is Receiving Legal Support

The CJP also issued a clarification through its spokesperson and legal point of contact, Ratna Singh, denying reports of any disagreement with Junaid.

She said that he had urged everyone to stop spreading misinformation and hate, and that whatever action had taken place at his residence had been addressed promptly in the first instance.

Her statement came after Junaid had earlier alleged that police detained members of his family in Ghaziabad and questioned relatives in Meerut because of his association with the protest movement.

Ratna Singh later reiterated the party's position on X, writing, "All news and rumours regarding Mohammad Junaid are false. He is safe, is receiving all necessary legal assistance and was also present at our volunteers get-together for a while."

She added, "We have always treated Junaid with immense respect and we will continue to stand by him (& other volunteers)."

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Volunteer Speaks About Feeling Isolated After Protest

Junaid, a resident of Nahal village in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, was briefly detained by police for questioning before being released, according to local media reports.

Following his release, another video emerged in which he voiced disappointment over the lack of communication from the CJP leadership after the protest ended. Although he expressed concern about feeling isolated, he also urged supporters to remain united and continue the broader campaign.

Speaking to Hindustan Live, Junaid reflected on the emotional bond he developed during the month-long agitation.

The CJP has maintained that Junaid continues to enjoy the party's full support and legal assistance, dismissing speculation of internal divisions as baseless. Junaid's latest statement also seeks to put an end to rumours, with both the volunteer and the organisation insisting they remain united as the movement enters its next phase.