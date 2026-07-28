Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former UK Home Secretary criticises Nirav Modi's extradition delay.

Extradition delay strained UK-India ties, hampering migration cooperation.

Modi exhausted all appeals; extradition to India now expected.

Nirav Modi Extradition: Former UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has publicly criticised the continued delay in sending fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi back to India, saying she is "appalled and horrified" that he remains in Britain years after she approved his extradition. Patel argued that the prolonged legal battle has strained ties with India and weakened confidence in the UK's justice system.

Speaking on the Daily Telegraph podcast series focused on the high-profile case, Patel said the frustration expressed by Indian authorities over the delay was understandable. Modi, who is accused of masterminding a multi-billion-dollar fraud involving Punjab National Bank (PNB), has remained in UK custody while exhausting multiple legal avenues against extradition.

India-UK Relations Strained By Extradition Delay

Patel revealed that the unresolved extradition process repeatedly surfaced during discussions with Indian officials while she served as UK Home Secretary between 2019 and 2022. According to her, New Delhi's dissatisfaction over the case made cooperation on migration-related issues significantly more difficult.

She claimed that India was reluctant to accept the return of thousands of Indian nationals living illegally in Britain because of the lack of progress in Modi's extradition.

She said, as per reports, "I'm actually pretty appalled and horrified that he's still here, and I have to say, I suspect that really makes the Indian government feel quite demoralised about even working with us."

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Patel Calls Delay An Abuse Of The UK's Legal System

Patel maintained that Nirav Modi should already be serving a prison sentence in India after facing trial under the country's legal system. She said the lengthy extradition process undermined the purpose of bilateral treaties between the two nations.

She argued Modi should be in prison… in India and serving his time there, having gone through a legal process, which is exactly what UK extradition laws and treaties are about.

Describing the prolonged proceedings in strong terms, Patel labelled the delay "a flagrant abuse of our system" and "an insult to British taxpayers".

Her remarks come as the 55-year-old fugitive continues to remain in a UK prison despite losing multiple legal challenges against extradition.

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Migration Talks Faced Repeated Roadblocks

Patel also spoke about the broader diplomatic impact of the case, saying negotiations over the return of failed asylum seekers and visa overstayers became increasingly difficult because of India's dissatisfaction.

She said securing cooperation from New Delhi was exceptionally challenging, explaining that India had leverage while the extradition remained unresolved.

In India, Modi continues to face three separate proceedings. These include a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the alleged PNB fraud, an Enforcement Directorate investigation into money laundering, and additional allegations relating to the destruction of evidence and influencing witnesses. Having reportedly exhausted his legal remedies in the UK and lost a final appeal before the European Court of Human Rights, his extradition to India is now widely expected.