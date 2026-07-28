Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Speaker urged House to debate anti-paper leak bill.

Opposition agreed to debate, demanded answers on police action.

House disruptions continued despite Speaker's appeal for dialogue.

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday urged members to allow the House to function and build a consensus for taking up the discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 at 2 pm, saying there had been an understanding among parties on the matter.





Addressing members during the morning sitting, Birla appealed for constructive debate and said Parliament should send a positive message to the country through dialogue.





"Let the House function; let there be discussion and dialogue, and let everyone's views be expressed. Let a positive message go out to the entire country that discussion and dialogue take place in Parliament," the Speaker said.





He also informed the House that an understanding had been reached to begin discussion on the anti-paper leak legislation at 2 pm and urged members to cooperate so that the debate could proceed smoothly.





Despite the Speaker's appeal, proceedings in both Houses witnessed disruptions during the morning session. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned amid sloganeering by Opposition members, while the Lok Sabha was also adjourned till 2 pm.





The developments come after the Opposition indicated its willingness to participate in the discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, while insisting that the government respond to allegations of police action against students protesting over examination irregularities.





According to sources, the Opposition is not opposed to the proposed legislation or a discussion on strengthening safeguards against paper leaks, but wants the Centre to address concerns over the alleged use of pellet guns and excessive force against student protesters.





"We are neither against the paper leak Bill nor against a discussion on it. We fully support any move to strengthen examinations, but we need an answer on pellet guns and excessive use of force against protesting students," sources said.





Congress is expected to field senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Gaurav Gogoi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, during the Lok Sabha debate on the Bill, according to sources.





Parliament has witnessed repeated disruptions during the Monsoon Session over the Opposition's demand for a discussion on the alleged police action against student protestors. The government, meanwhile, has maintained that the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, is a significant reform aimed at curbing paper leaks, organised examination malpractice and protecting the interests of students, and has urged all parties to participate in the debate.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)