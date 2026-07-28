Cristiano Ronaldo To Make Acting Debut In New UK Football Drama 'DAY 1s'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filming is underway in London; no release date announced.

Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo is stepping into the world of scripted entertainment with his upcoming television project titled "DAY 1s". The Portuguese superstar is set to make his acting debut while also serving as an executive producer on the series, which centers on the high-stakes world of British football. This marks Ronaldo’s first major venture into scripted TV drama outside of his long-standing commitments in commercials and sports documentaries.

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Plot And Concept

"DAY 1s" is based on an original concept created by real-life football agent Darren Dein. Rather than focusing strictly on players on the pitch, the narrative dives into the behind-the-scenes business, politics, and power dynamics of modern football.

The Protagonist: The show centers around Stanley Dalton, a high-profile, fictional British football agent who navigates the cutthroat world of player transfers, agency politics, and elite sports management.

Setting: The storyline is set inside the high-pressure environment of British football, offering a dramatic look into the decisions that shape the sport off the pitch.

Star-Studded Cast And Key Collaborators

The production brings together prominent figures from Hollywood, music, and global football:

Damian Lewis: The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actor, known for his roles in Billions and Homeland, leads the series as agent Stanley Dalton.

Thierry Henry: Former Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry is set to make an appearance, reuniting on-screen with his former Premier League rival Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo: Beyond his role as executive producer, Ronaldo will make on-screen appearances throughout the series.

Supporting Cast: The ensemble cast includes British rapper Dave (David Orobosa Omoregie) and newcomer Carlotta Banat.

Direction: Acclaimed director Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman, X-Men: First Class) is set to direct.

Production Details And Filming Locations

The series is being produced through UR•Marv Studios, an independent venture co-founded by Ronaldo and Matthew Vaughn.

Filming Progress: Principal photography is already underway in London. Filming locations include Barnet FC's The Hive Stadium in North West London, providing an authentic English football setting for the drama.

Financing & Distribution: The project is independently financed through UR•Marv Studios. While production is progressing quickly, a broadcaster, streaming network, or official release date has not yet been announced.

Strategic Move For Ronaldo's Expanding Portfolio

This venture highlights Ronaldo’s strategy to build a broad business footprint while remaining an active athlete. Even as he continues to captain Al-Nassr and represent Portugal, the 41-year-old is actively laying the groundwork for a long-term presence in film, media, and global entertainment.